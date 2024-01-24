Certain Songs #2767: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – “Come on Down to My House”

Album: Playback

Year: 1993

In 1993, when Tom Petty was recording his second solo album Wildflowers with Rick Rubin and, er, 3/4 of the other Heartbreakers plus future Heartbreakes drummer Steve Ferroner, it was determined that they needed to record a song or two for the greatest hits album that would allow Petty to jump ship from the shithole of MCA to the haven of Warner Bros.

While Petty initially rebelled against the idea — pointing out that any new song was by definition, not a “greatest hit,” — it was what needed to be done, so they called Stan Lynch to come from Florida, and did one last session with Lynch as the drummer for Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

That session yielded five songs which have seen the light of day, two of which filled out the Greatest Hits album: a perfectly serviceable cover of Thunderclap Newman’s “Something in the Air,” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” which became enough of a hit — topping out at #14 on the Billboard pop charts — that it now just fits right in with all of the other hits.

And in fact, Greatest Hits might have been the reason that MCA allowed Petty to go so easily — they might have figured that his run as a singles artist was basically over (almost true, actually) — and, if so, it was a good call, because it’s sold at least 12,000,000 copies in the U.S. alone, almost as much as all of his other MCA albums combined.

Which makes sense, because it’s so utterly and completely stacked with killer songs that it’s the “if you’re only gonna buy one Tom Petty album” album and from my metric, I’ve written about 13 out of the 18 songs it contains, having skipped only “Breakdown,” “You Got Lucky,” “Into The Great Wide Open,” “Something in the Air,” and, erm, “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” which I’ve always been totally and completely ambivalent about.

Look, on paper, I should love “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.” I mean, it’s basically Tom Petty doing Neil Young, right? Sign me up! And it’s a good, maybe even great song, no doubt. But not great enough for me to get over being the only person in all of Western Civilization to absolutely hate the Kim-Basinger-as-a-corpse video, which was so omnipresent and so feted that it totally ruined any love I might have for the song, which I’ve come around on. A bit. And luckily, TP did the Neil thing again on his very next single, the almighty “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” which I utterly love. So there.

And I guess I have written about “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” so you win again, Tom.

ANYWAYS, the other three songs that made it out of that final session showed up a couple of years later on the final disc of the Playback box set, called Nobody’s Children, and it was so fun that it was actually one of my favorite records of 1995, kicking off with the original versions of the Dylan collab “Got My Mind Made Up” and the Lone Justice feed, “Ways To Be Wicked,” and bouncing back and forth through time and space, including those three songs, two of which were Elvis Presley covers — why not? — plus one last original, the utterly ripping “Come on Down to My House,” which opens with some Mike Campbell feedback and Tom Petty exclaiming “oh baby, when you touch me there,” before exploding into punk-speed grungy workout that sounded like Tom Petty had just discovered Nirvana.

Which, of course, was exactly what it was — like all of the rest of us, Petty was knocked out by Nevermind, both threatened and thrilled kinda like when Pete Townshend first heard the Sex Pistols — so like “You Get Me High,” “Come on Down to My House” was played on their 1992 tour, but hadn’t yet been recorded. So for this session, they decided to do it, a fun bit of “we can do this too” a la the Beatles “Helter Skelter” or Pink Floyd’s “The Nile Song.”

Come on down to my house

Come on down to my house

I’ll bet your ass you have a real good time

Come on down to my house

That said, the structure of “Come on Down to My House” is a verse, then everybody ripping on the noisy, grungy riff, and maybe some Little Richard piano flourishes from Benmont Tench, or a full-band rave-up led by Stan Lynch — then another verse of Petty being openly and hilariously horny.

Well bring your baby sister

Bring your baby sister

It’s ages since I kissed her

Come on down to my house

It’s barely a song, but it sure as shit is a mood, and the last gasp of one of the greatest live rock and roll bands to ever perform, and an absolutely fantastic way for Lynch to go out. Though, technically, it would be another year before he officially left the band, only to almost be replaced by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, who played with the Heartbreakers on Saturday Night Live in 1994, then turned down joining the band because he wanted pursue his own thing, which he was calling Foo Fighters, and he was never heard from again.

“Come on Down to My House”



“Come on Down To My House” Live in Germany, 1992



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page