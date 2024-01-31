Certain Songs #2770: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – “California”

Album: Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”

Year: 1996

While She’s The One was kinda hyped as being Wildflowers leftovers, there were only two or three songs that dated from those sessions; most of the songs were new recordings. “California,” however, wasn’t one of those songs, having originated in the Wildflowers sessions, but not making the final cut of the album.

But you know me, I love songs about my home state, even — or maybe especially — if those songs are by transplants who end up as identified with the state as anybody: Tom Petty moved here in the mid-1970s, and lived here for the rest of his life.

California’s been good to me

Hope it don’t fall into the sea

Sometimes you got to trust yourself

It ain’t like anywhere else

It ain’t like anywhere else

“California” is definitely one of the sparsest songs from those sessions: just Petty on acoustic guitar, bass and harmonica; Mike Campbell on no-frills guitar and Steve Ferrone playing the simplest beat you can kinda imagine. And the lyrics are mid, at best. It’s one of those songs that lives and dies on the melody and the singing. Both of which Petty absolutely nails.

It’s time to roll, I’m all done

It’s time we better hit the road

I got work later on

It’s time we better hit the road

The melody just sticks in your head, and Petty starts overdubbing his vocals — no Howie Epstein here — from the first “It ain’t like anywhere else” and it all culminates with him singing the final chorus as a a call-and-response between his lowest voice and his highest voice.

And California has treated me good

(California’s been good to me)

I pray to god that the hills don’t flood

(Hope it don’t fall into the sea)

Sometimes you got to trust yourself

(Sometimes you got to trust yourself)

It ain’t like anywhere else

(Sometimes you got to save yourself)

It ain’t like anywhere else

(Said it ain’t like anywhere else)

It ain’t like anywhere else

This inspired bit of vocal arrangement almost for sure came during the She’s The One sessions, as the version of “California” that has surfaced as part of Wildflowers & All The Rest seems nearly identical, except for the part where it’s totally missing the call-and-response vocals at the end.

And because “California” was part of the Wildflowers sessions, it also didn’t make the 2021 Record Store Day She’s The One update/reissue/reimagine called Angel Dream, which I will admit I didn’t even know existed until this very day. The upshot is that this superior version of “California” — as well as the single “Walls (Circus),” which also didn’t make the cut — has kinda been retconned from physical media, though it’s not like the original version of She’s The One has disappeared or anything.

“California”



