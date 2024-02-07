Certain Songs #2772: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – “Won’t Last Long”

Album: Echo

Year: 1999

How bad was Tom Petty’s head when they were making Echo? Bad enough that when he listened to it to prepare for Conversations With Tom Petty, he’d completely forgotten “Won’t Last Long,” thinking “what a cool song” as he listened to it for what felt was the first time ever five years after he’d written and recorded it.

That’s how bad his head was.

That said, he was right: just in the last couple of weeks, as I’ve listened to my brand-new three-sided vinyl copy of Echo, “Won’t Last Long” has absolutely jumped out at me as a highlight of the album, a rocker sandwiched between the sadly gorgeous title track and “Billy The Kid.”

Like a lot of songs on Echo, “Won’t Last Long” is about the end of a relationship.

You and me been over this ground

Over this ground before

I can’t explain

I can’t explain

I can’t explain anymore

Whoooaa-ohhh-ohhhh

it’s hard to watch you go

Riding on a thick stew of electric and acoustic guitars — Mike Campbell tossing out subtle leads underneath — “Won’t Last Long” features yet another stellar, simple chorus, featuring a nice-call-and-response fading into harmonies vocal arrangement with Petty, Howie Epstein & Scott Thurston.

I’m down but it won’t last long

(Down but it won’t last long)

I’m down but it won’t last long

It’s possible that Petty forgot this song because lyrically, it trods much of the same ground as some of the other songs, but it could also be what he sings on the bridge, which sounds like nothing else on any Tom Petty record. First, the song stops cold after the second chorus, except for a grand, churchy organ from Benmont Tench — like suddenly Procol Harum took over the studio — over which Petty confesses:

Half my brain has gone away

Half my brain has gone

So far away

So only having half a brain might be a good excuse. It’s often been my excuse.

Of course, the rest of the band isn’t going to leave him stranded with Procol Harum, so they kick the song back into gear, with mostly choruses for the rest of the song, but also some fantastic psychedelic guitar from Campbell overlaid over those choruses and, after the fade, some of the normal noises of Tench fucking around with his organ as bridge to the next song, “Billy The Kid,” which starts in medias res. And which we’ll talk about tomorrow.

