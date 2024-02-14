Certain Songs #2775: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – “Shadow People”

Album: Hypnotic Eye

Year: 2014

Of course, Tom Petty had no idea that the final song on the final studio album that would bear his name — all apologies to Mudcrutch 2 — would be the brooding, spidery “Shadow People,” but of course, that’s how it turned out.

Opening with a Benmont Tench piano intro, “Shadow People” is a slow slow slow burn without ever actually crossing into ballad territory, featuring a totally locked-in Ron Blair and Steve Ferrone providing the groove and Mike Campbell providing a guitar hook that is somewhere between “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “Breakdown,” over which Tom Petty warns us about, well, us.

Shadow people, what’s in their head?

In the car next to you, when the light turns red

Could be thinking of love, might be thinking of hate

I guess it pretty much could go either way Shadow people, in shadow land

When Petty sings about artists and gunmen and doomsday preppers living in proximity to him (and us), it feels like it could have been written now, ten years later. But of, course, it have been written ten years — or a hundred years — prior, even if he namechecks our century in the bridge, which comes after a typically sparse Campbell guitar solo.

And this one carries a gun for the USA

He’s a 21st Century man

And he’s scary as hell

‘Cause when he’s afraid

He’ll destroy anything he don’t understand

In the end — after typically saying that he ain’t choosing sides while also admitting “I feel like a shadow’s falling over me” — Petty takes a second guitar solo, kicking “Shadow People” past the six-minute mark where it ends.

Except that it doesn’t because there’s a coda, featuring just Tom Petty and an acoustic guitar.

Waiting for the sun to be straight overhead

‘Til we ain’t got no shadow at all

It’s a great way to end the first Tom Petty album in 15 years that had no theme whatsoever. Of course, there were only three albums — if you don’t count the Mudcrutch album, and even that one had the theme of reunion — in that period. And who knows if he was already stockpiling songs for another record when he died in 2017. At the very least, I really wonder what Tom Petty’s pandemic album would have sounded like.

I bet I would have loved it.

“Shadow People”



