Certain Songs #2776: Tom Stevens – “Telephone”

Album: Points of View EP

Year: 1982

It’s a joy of Certain Songs that after a couple of months revisiting Tom Petty — and thanks to everyone who stuck through the mix of old and new posts — we go directly into a song so obscure that the lyrics aren’t anywhere on the internet.

That said, the name “Tom Stevens” is certainly going to resonate for fans of the Long Ryders, the great Paisley Underground-adjacent band for whom Stevens played bass for from 1984 until he passed in 2021.

But that was after Stevens released his debut EP, 1982’s Points of View, about which I remember absolutely nothing outside of the opening track, “Telephone,” which I was going to say could pass for a long-lost Marshall Crenshaw song, except that it literally came out the same year as Crenshaw’s debut. Also, it was decidedly more low-fi, coming out on the indie Pulse records instead of Warner Bros.

But that’s OK: I loved the simplicity of “Telephone,” which was mostly just Stevens on the jangly guitar over Mark Cuff’s drums and Johnny Bethseda’s bass, but featured classic chord changes and an even more classic chorus, featuring some nice harmonies from Missy Zizzo.

Telephone

Why don’t you ring

When I want you to?

Telephone

Why do I put the blame

All the blame on you?

It was a little bit too low-key folk rocky to be full-blown power pop, but too power-poppy to be full-blown folk rock, and one of those songs that I loved from the first time I heard it. The best part was probably the bridge, when Stevens asks “why aren’t you ringing?” over and over again, which leads into a low-down almost surf-sounding guitar solo, which is so cool-sounding that he repeats it at the end of the song.

I don’t recall “Telephone” being a big KFSR song — I could be wrong about that of course — but it was one that I played a lot in the early days of the station, and I’m still not sure that I knew that Stevens recorded outside of the context of his solo EP until he was credited on my beloved Danny and Dusty album, The Lost Weekend.

By that time, Stevens had joined The Long Ryders, and he played on their three great 1980s albums — Native Sons, State of Our Union and Two-Fisted Tales — contributing a song to each of those records, before the band broke up in 1987. After that, Stevens continued to put out solo material, as well as joining the Ryders for the periodic reunion.

And in 2019, over thirty years after their Two-Fisted Tales, The Long Ryders released the utterly excellent Psychedelic Country Soul, picking right up where they left off, but adding the years of wisdom as well. Sadly, Stevens died in 2021, spurring a COVID-era record-at-home-file-pass tribute called “Tom Tom,” a lovely and fitting tribute, which ended up on the most recent Long Ryders album, September November.

“Telephone”



“Tom Tom” by The Long Ryders



