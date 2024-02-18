Certain Songs #2777: Tom Tom Club – “Genius of Love”

Album: Tom Tom Club

Year: 1981

. . .

So, I’m embarrassed to admit that I almost didn’t write about this song. Not because I don’t love it — how can you not love “Genius of Love?” — but because someone at the Home Office forgot to put it on the master list.

Luckily, when I announced that I was going to mix new and old posts of Tom Petty — you might have seen that — a couple of months ago, I had mentioned that it would give some time to stack up on Toms Verlaine and Waits posts.

This spurred more than one person on more than one social media outlet to ask “what about Tom Tom club?” Whereupon I answered, “oh yeah, of course, Tom Tom Club” while thinking “oh shit, I would have skipped Tom Tom Club.” The first thing I did was have the person who replaced the person who forgot to put it on the list, put it on the list.

All of which is to say that while I don’t really take requests or suggestions, I do take reminders, so thank you!

Anyways, in his book Remain in Love, Chris Frantz details how, after the Talking Heads initial tour with the exploded band, both David Byrne and Jerry Harrison decided to make solo albums. And while Chris & Tina didn’t necessarily want to follow suit, but were fiscally compelled to the point where they talked Chris Blackwell of Island records to let them come down to the Bahamas and record with Steven Stanley, who’d worked on Remain in Light.

Frantz then describes how he and Tina Weymouth came up with a groove, and then — maybe even more importantly — collaborated on the synthesizer licks you’re hearing in your head right now, and Tina Weymouth wrote the opening verse:

What you gonna do when you get out of jail?

I’m gonna have some fun

What do you consider fun?

Fun, natural fun

This, was of course, sung by Tina and her two sisters, Lani & Laura, so quietly that you could be excused if you heard “fun, natural fun” as “what the actual fuck?”. I’m also interpreting the second and third verses of this chorusless song to be a big of a dig at David Byrne. Because while Byrne famously sang in “Heaven” that it was a place “where nothing really happens,” Weymouth envisioned the place as being much much more fun.

I’m in Heaven

With the maven of funk mutation

Clinton’s musicians such as Bootsy Collins

Raise expectations to a new intention

No one can sing

Quite like Smokey, Smokey Robinson

Wailin’ and skankin’ to Bob Marley

Reggae’s expanding with Sly and Robbie

Of course, as the song moves on and gets weirder and weirder — the guitars of Monte Brown & Adrian Belew most certainly helped as did the references to “Rappers Delight,” the call-outs to James Brown and Bohannan — and the grooves get deeper and deeper, always propelled by the handclaps (!), which were performed by two of the greatest rhythm sections in the history of music: Chris & Tina along with Sly & Robbie. ‘C’mon!!!!

All of this combined to make a massive massive dancefloor smash, topping Billboards Dance Club charts and making it to #2 on the R&B/Hip Hop charts. Pop, however, was more resistant, and “Genius of Love” wasn’t as big of a pop smash as you might have imagined, topping out at #31.

Of course, none of that matters, because almost from the start, it was sampled by other artists, turning it into an all-time groove and an eternal get-off-of-your-ass song.

“Genius of Love”



“Genius of Love” Official Music Video



“Genius of Love” in Stop Making Sense, 1983



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page