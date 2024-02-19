Certain Songs #2778: Tom Verlaine – “The Grip of Love”

Album: Tom Verlaine

Year: 1979

. . .

After Television broke up in the summer of 1978, both Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd set about making solo albums, both of which used Television’s Fred Smith as the bassist, and both of went through some major label shenanigans. Which makes some sense, given that their label, Elektra, probably wasn’t all that happy to have one poor-selling band replaced by two poor-selling solo artists.

In the case of Richard Lloyd’s 1979 debut, Alchemy, producer Michael Young took the backing tracks and added a bunch of guitar and synth overdubs, diluting the album significantly. Lloyd hated it at the time, but was dealing with drugs issues, so let it go out that way. I remember hearing it during the pre-on air KFSR days, and not liking it at all, though I’ve softened on it over the years. That said, Lloyd has some excellent albums over the decades, especially 2001’s The Cover Doesn’t Matter and 2007’s The Radiant Monkey.

In the case of Tom Verlaine’s eponymous solo debut, Elektra rejected his original mix, and had it mixed by seasoned pro Bob Clearmountain, something I definitely did not know when I bought it in 1979 and fell instantly in love with it.

And I mean instantly: Verlaine’s opening lick on “The Grip of Love” was weird, catchy and compelling, and with Smith and once and future Patti Smith Group drummer Jay Dee Daugherty stomping over that riff, “The Grip of Love” matches the riff with an opening verse that’s also weird, catchy and compelling.

You do the moon

You do the snake

Everywhere you go

You make the right mistake

You take a picture

And lay it in my tray

Some kind of window

Just like the Milky Way

And, then with a quick build from Daughterty, they go straight into the chorus, Verlaine chunking the guitar and tossing off leads underneath his vocals.

I don’t understand

Must be the grip of love

Sure had it in your hand

Must be the grip of love

I don’t know whether it was Clearmountain’s or Verlaine’s idea to have an army of Tom Verlaines screaming out “the grip of love” on that chorus, but it worked like gangbusters. Also gangbusters: Verlaine’s guitar solo, which comes out of the gate angry and stormy, and doesn’t bother to stop even as they go back into the chorus, where it battles the overdubbed army of Tom Verlaines to such a standstill, necessitating yet another, totally different riff to take them into outro of the song, which is an army of guitars and the army of Verlaines in beautiful glorious sync.

Not being constrained at having to give another guitarist room, Verlaine did this a few times: overdubbed a shit-ton of amazing guitar licks at the end of a song, even if that song was originally a Television song, as “The Grip of Love” was.

Which, of course, was the other advantage Verlaine had over Lloyd: a backlog of unrecorded Television songs, which is at least partially why I consider Tom Verlaine to be basically the third Television album.

“The Grip of Love”



“The Grip of Love” (Rejected Mix)



“The Grip of Love” (Television live in 1978)



