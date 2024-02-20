Certain Songs #2779: Tom Verlaine – “Kingdom Come”

Album: Tom Verlaine

Yes, while there was a Television song called “Kingdom Come,” besides the title, it has nothing to do with this song from Verlaine’s solo debut. The original “Kingdom Come” was a big rave-up, and this one would have fit just perfectly on Adventure, where it would have been a standout.

In any event, in this form “Kingdom Come” is a very straightforward song, driven by an uncomplicated guitar riff, and featuring pretty linear — albeit pretty fucking dark — lyrics on the opening verse.

Well, I walked in the pouring rain

And I heard the voice that cries “it’s all in vain”

The face of doom was shining in my room

I just need one day somewhere far away

Lord, I just need one day

This leads into an even darker chorus, which is also catchy as all fuck, because of the call-and-response vocal arrangement.

Well, I’ll be breaking these rocks (Until the Kingdom comes)

And cuttin’ this hay (Until the Kingdom comes)

Yes, I’ll be breaking these rocks (Until the Kingdom comes)

It’s my price to pay (Until the Kingdom comes)

And whether the rocks to break and hay to cut are literal or metaphorical is beyond my ken, but the Verlaine and Fred Smith vocals on “Until the Kingdom comes” are utterly gorgeous. Which is why it’s ironic when David Bowie covered it on Scary Monsters — literally to draw people’s attention to how great of a songwriter Verlaine was — he left out the “Until the Kingdom comes” part entirely until the very end of the song. After this, of course, David Bowie was never heard from again.

The story also goes that Bowie tapped Verlaine to play guitar on the cover, but Robert Fripp is on the final version, possibly because Verlaine spent too much time with various amps, looking for the proper tone. Which wasn’t a problem, though “Kingdom Come” is a rare Verlaine song that has a proper bridge, but no guitar solo.

The sun keeps beating down, the wall’s a mile high

Up in the towers they’re watching me, hoping I’m gonna die

After that bridge, “Kingdom Come” is all chorus, but with different lyrics: instead of breaking rocks and cutting hay, he’s gonna get a pardon and get out — when the Kingdom comes, of course — and it’s all underscored by a gorgeous lead guitar lick which dances around the melody right until the fade.

From what I can tell, Elektra didn’t release any singles from Tom Verlaine, maybe they should have released “Kingdom Come,” as maybe it wasn’t too weird for a year where another song with a guy with a weird voice and featuring some great guitar — you know, “My Sharona” — got tons of radio play.

