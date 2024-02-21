Certain Songs #2780: Tom Verlaine – “Last Night”

Album: Tom Verlaine

After opening with three relatively straightforward songs — “The Grip of Love,” “Souvenir From a Dream” and “Kingdom Come” —Tom Verlaine got a little more weirder and experimental: “Mr. Bingo” with its disjointed guitar solo and the bizarrely compelling “Yonki Time” round out side one. And while side two opens with the mostly straightforward “Flash Lightning,” that’s followed by “Red Leaves,” which also seems normal until backing vocalist Deerfrance sings the title as “oooh wedaweaves” on the chorus.

Weirdest of all: the utterly normal piano driven ballad that follows “Red Leaves,” the hauntingly lovely folk rocky “Last Night.” When you first hear it, you might be excused for thinking that this is why there’s a picture of Verlaine playing piano on the inner sleeve. Except that Verlaine isn’t credited with the piano in the liner notes, someone named Bruce Brody is. That said, there is also an uncredited organ on the song as well, so who knows?

That said, I do wonder if this picture of Verlaine was an inspiration for the photo of non-keyboardist Peter Buck playing keyboards on the back of Reckoning. Maybe. Maybe not. The only thing I sure of is that I probably didn’t like “Last Night” at first, because 16-year-old Jim wasn’t all that into piano-driven chorusless folk rock ballads, even ones with weird words.

Last night a moon came out

She replaced my eyes

She said your plans undermined you

Until the shadow rings the bell

You’ll only see behind you

However, it was part of the tyranny of the 12-inch 33RPM long-playing vinyl record that it wasn’t all that easy to skip a song, and given that the greatest song on Tom Verlaine — probably the greatest song he ever recorded as a solo artist — followed it, I was kinda stuck. So I kept playing “Last Night” in order to get to tomorrow’s song.

And at some point, I noticed the guitar solos. Because of course I did.

The first solo comes after the third verse, and after all of that singing, and all of that piano, was a bit of a salve. A lyrical, lovely salve that led to the even quieter final verse, where Jay Dee Daugherty drops out completely and Verlaine practically whispers.

The whole wide world

Was your medallion

The stars like a necklace

So bright

I never looked

I never noticed I never saw

It was night

I’m guessing you know what happens next, even if you don’t know the song: as Daughtery and Fred Smith crash back in — Daughtery with a massive fill — Verlaine takes the last minute of the song to unleash an utterly soaring solo that goes right through the fade and into infinity. Just achingly gorgeous, and setting up the last song on the album — “Breakin’ in My Heart”, y’all! — utterly perfectly.

“Last Night” is one of those songs that had its roots in Television, specifically, the Adventure sessions, where it shows up on bootlegs of those sessions as the purely instrumental “Piano Song.” And it sounds pretty close to what Verlaine recorded on his solo album — which makes me think he played the piano on it after all — minus a proper arrangement (not to mention lyrics and solos), but I have a feeling it ended up in its proper place.

“Last Night”



“Last Night” (Rejected Mix)



