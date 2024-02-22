Certain Songs #2781: Tom Verlaine – “Breakin’ in My Heart”

Album: Tom Verlaine

Year: 1979

. . .

We’ll start with this: by the time Tom Verlaine got around to recording “Breakin’ in My Heart,” the song was nearly four years old, having been around since before Richard Hell left the band. I think.

Hard to get sourcing, but this two-chord Velvets-influenced workout that allowed Verlaine and Richard Lloyd to go nuts definitely predated their artier phase. And there is a version floating around YouTube recorded at CBGB in January 1975.

While that early version is structurally like the one Verlaine ended up recording four years later, it’s much looser and wilder, as was the style of the times.

However, when it came time to record “Breakin’ in My Heart” for his solo debut, Tom Verlaine had an utter stroke of inspiration: along with former Television bassist Fred Smith and once and future Patti Smith Group drummer Jay Dee Daughtery, he enlisted Ricky Wilson to play rhythm guitar.

For those who don’t instantly recognize the name, Ricky Wilson was the original guitarist for the B-52s, and his angular, dancy, innovative rhythm guitar parts were a key driver of that band’s early success. I mean, everything about that band was a key driver of their early success, but Wilson’s guitar parts were incomprehensible then and unreal now. It was a total loss when he died from AIDS in 1985, and as it turns out, playing on “Breakin’ in My Heart” was his only non-B52’s recording credit.

Anyways, even with Wilson, you couldn’t mistake “Breakin’ in My Heart” for a dance song, but it was propulsive from the start, with Verlaine tossing out quick leads over Wilson’s push. It was also open-ended: there was a real feeling that anything could happen, right down to the random phrasing of Verlaine’s vocals in the first verse.

Thunder … Thunder and lightning One drop of rain on the back of my hand How I

Ooh I How I love to wander Someone came in the middle of the night Threw me in a room without walls

As they went into the second verse, the intensity of Verlaine’s leads increased, whereupon he was basically answering himself after each line, as Wilson’s guitar and Daughtery’s drums somehow got more harder and more intense, as did the lyrics and the vocals:

Tonight, air has teeth I wish I had another way to breathe And all you, you ever say All you ever say All you ever say is

Stop breakin’ in my hearrrrrrt

And as Verlaine ever so slightly holds out the word “heart,” his guitar solo rises up from the ether, matching the exact note of the melody, and then rockets toward the stratosphere, one utterly gorgeous note at a time spiraling and circling around itself like a curlicue pinwheel of fire and climaxing with a series of triplets that go from 0 to 120 in 1.3 seconds. It’s as lyrical as it is intense. It’s as avant-garde as it is conventional, and as it comes back swooping towards the vocal outro, it also stands as the second-best solo Tom Verlaine ever played on a studio album. And I can sing you pretty much every single note.

After that amazing solo, it’s time for the coda, which is basically Verlaine and company doing call-and-response.

And so it came to pass

(Breakin’ in my heart)

That is, once upon a time

(Breakin’ in my heart)

I saw the color that sent the geese south

(Breakin’ in my heart)

I saw the color, your golden mouth

(Breakin’ in my heart)

Eventually, it’s all about everybody chanting “breakin’ in my heart” several times until finally.

Breakin’ in my

Breakin’ in my

Breakin’ in my

Breakin’ in my heart

After that, Verlaine takes one last solo, which isn’t nearly as killer as the first one, because how could it be? It’s really more of a chill-out solo than anything else.

What you have to remember is that I bought Marquee Moon, Adventure and Tom Verlaine all when I was 16 years old, and the sequence of songs that started with “See No Evil” and ended with “Breakin’ in My Heart” was enough to make me fan of Tom Verlaine for life. Quite literally: everything he did — including those instrumental albums — ended up on my turntable, CD player, iTunes playlist, whatever. Forever. While maybe not as life-changing as The Clash or Ramones, Tom Verlaine did set up a pathway for me to love unconventional and lyrical guitar playing and vocals and words for the rest of my life.

Oh, and as it turns out, he was still just getting started.

“Breakin’ in My Heart”



