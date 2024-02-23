Certain Songs #2782: Tom Verlaine – “There’s A Reason”

Album: Dreamtime

Ahh, Dreamtime. My favorite Tom Verlaine solo album. My favorite album of Tom Verlaine songs that isn’t Marquee Moon. My third favorite album of 1981, after Wild Gift and Talk Talk Talk, and maybe the album where Verlaine plays more insane guitar than any other record in his oeuvre.

And it starts from the very first note in the very first song, “There’s A Reason,” even if I’m assuming if that guitar riff is coming from Ritchie Fliegler, who is going to play the Richard Lloyd — crucially, minus solos — part on the record. Probably what Verlaine really wanted from Lloyd all along, at least in the studio. And thank god, he didn’t get it, as Lloyd’s solos on things like “See No Evil” and “Elevation” and (especially) “Ain’t That Nothin’” were all crucial to the greatness of those songs, plus it kept Verlaine honest with the overdubs.

Anyways, the drunken, falling down the stairs — with assists from drummer Jay Dee Daughtery & bassist Fred “Not Sonic” Smith — riff is almost instantly augmented by a second guitar blasting counterpoint chords, as Verlaine sings the opening verse.

Walking slowly into romance

Lions roaring by the entrance

Saw you standing in my heartbeat

Cinderella with a new treat

From the start, Verlaine’s vocals are mixed low, which continues during the chorus, after which the guitars turn liquid crystal playing chords that bouncing off Daugherty’s drums.

You’re my thrill my dear

But I can’t keep still I fear

Then it’s time for the first solo, ripping itself out of the speakers against the falling-down-the-stairs riff, and tumbling into the second — and last — verse:

“Close to zero” … that is no cure

That ain’t a reason I could go for

But you’re the wonder that I follow

And Heaven’s Preview starts tomorrow

The second solo is as close to a chill-out as this song gets, with Verlaine pulling out his angels tears guitar move where the guitar floats up and out of the speaker, and then dissipates in front of your eyes, leading into a short build-up into yet another chorus, but now the guitars are basically taking over, because after that third chorus comes yet another guitar solo, which is basically the last time any individual guitar stands out from all of the other ones.

You’re my thrill my dear

But I can’t keep still I fear

And while in fact it’s going to be choruses all the way out from here, but you’re not going to hear them, because they’re now completely overwhelming the vocals, the song, the speakers, the universe. Bruce Springsteen’s house of 1000 guitars come alive, every single one of those guitars doing something weird and cool and unexpected — every time in the last 40-some-odd years I’ve listened to this song, I’ve found something different — until the fade.

That right there, kids, is how you open an album. Twenty-year-old Jim was once again hooked from the start.

