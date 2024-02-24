Certain Songs #2783: Tom Verlaine – “Always”

Album: Dreamtime

Year: 1981

So apparently, there was a snag during the recording of Dreamtime: about half of the songs from the initial session were recorded on an inferior reel-to-reel tape, meaning that they had to record them again. How this happened with an artist on a major label is kind of weird, even if Verlaine had moved from the “E” of Warner-Eletrka-Atlantic to the “W.”

In any event, it happened, but when they went back into the studio to do the re-recording, bassist Fred Smith and drummer Jay Dee Daughtery were not available, and so for “Always,” the rhythm section was studio musician Donald Nossov on bass and once-and-future Dictator Ritchie Teeter on the drums.

Whether or not they were responsible for the power of the beat-heavy “Always” or not, they’re right up front, with Nossov’s bass playing counterpoint against the guitars of Verlaine and Ritchie Fliegler — who was still available — in a way that kind of can remind you of the full-band interplay of Marquee Moon, but a skosh less jazzy and a skosh more dancy.

It’s in and around this interplay where Verlaine sings the first verse.

I … I know how easy things can rot

I need your tender spot. Darling

I … I see what makes a man go dry

He cannot close his eye. Help me

There’s a lot of open space in this arrangement, especially with the vocals mixed down, which is why the chorus always feels like a switch-up, where — augmented by pianist Bruce Brody — Verlaine sings one of his catchiest choruses.

Ooooooo Darling

The mysteries come and go

But love remains the best kept secret in town

Think it over

Think it over

During the second “think it over” everybody builds, and at that point, you’re assuming some kind of liftoff, but instead, they scale it back to the bass-and-drum heavy interplay, and it’s really fucking cool. To the point where you’re actually shocked when, after the second chorus ends, Verlaine takes an actual guitar solo, which is all fucked-up, disjointed and purposefully all over the map.

This leads to a couple of more choruses, and outro where Verlaine’s guitar and vocals call-and-response “the best kept secret in town” over and over and over into the fade.

Apparently, Warner Bros liked “Always” enough to release it as a single, which of course didn’t go anywhere, though I can imagine it doing pretty well on college radio in, say, 1985.

Oh, and there’s a footnote: 40 years after Tom Verlaine released “Always,” the Canadian indie-pop band Alvvays — whose first single, “Archie, Marry Me” is one of the great songs of this century — did a great song called “Tom Verlaine.”

As somebody who loves the fact that Nick Lowe once did an EP called Bowi and who always thought that the English Beat shoulda done a song called “We Got The Go-Gos,” I love this kind of stuff so much. Good on Alvvays, and I wonder if Tom Verlaine heard it before he passed, and if so, what he thought about it.

“Always”



Alvvays – “Tom Verlaine”



