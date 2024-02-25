Certain Songs #2784: Tom Verlaine – “The Blue Robe”

Album: Dreamtime

Year: 1981

Fading in from eternity, over Ritchie Teeters strutting drumbeat, and Donald Nossovs’s rumbling bass, “The Blue Robe” is basically a three-minute guitar solo from Tom Verlaine.

Well, that’s not entirely true, there are lyrics to “The Blue Robe,” but they don’t come in until after a couple minutes of that half-crazed, half-thoughtful guitar solo — all of which sounds like what Lou Reed meant when he said that “electricity comes from other planets” — and the lyrics are this:

Hi . . . fi

Hi . . . fi

Hi . . . fi

Hi . . . fi

Hi . . . fi

Hi . . . fi

Hi . . . fi

Hi . . . fi

It’s actually repeated far more many times than I’m going to transcribe here: you can always check the Genius page for “The Blue Robe” if you want a flavor. And while there is a version with vocals — it was released as the b-side of “Always” and ended up as a bonus track of the Dreamtime CD — it doesn’t have the opening guitar jam, which is what makes the song for me.

Nor does it have the closing guitar jam, which happens after a whole bunch of those “hi-fis” set off a chiming guitar figure from Ritchie Fliegler, over which Verlaine first plays off and then takes off, as “The Blue Robe” fades out to eternity.

“The Blue Robe”



