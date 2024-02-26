Certain Songs #2785: Tom Verlaine – “A Future in Noise”

Album: Dreamtime

Year: 1981

. . .

Maybe the last song that Tom Verlaine ever recorded that betrayed his garage-rock roots — which he’d been shedding ever since he kicked Richard Hell out of Television in 1974, though it would remain part of his live performances — was my favorite song on Dreamtime, the feisty “A Future in Noise.”

Over Verlaine’s blocky, chunky power chords in one speaker and Ritchie Fleiger’s ringing chimes in the other, Verlaine takes one of his contemporaries to task with a vicious wit.

You’re a graduate of the Reemco School of Numbness

And you walk in here with your fifteen degrees

Telling everyone you knew they must be some kind of puppet

And how the big mirage it is your specialty

Who can believe you?

Not once in forty years have I not cracked up at “Reemco School of Numbness,” which sounds like a place that advertised their mail-order curriculum during overnight TV — “act now and your next degree is 50% off!!” — and is tossed out there with a shitton of withering contempt. Though, not nearly as much as the first chorus, which is accompanied by an utterly stinging guitar overdub over more power chords and a big beat from Dictator Rich Teeter, who kills it on this song.

I gotta keep about a mile from you

I gotta keep about a mile from you

Arm’s length that won’t do

I gotta keep about a mile from you

Whew! I wish I had some backstory on this? Was it the no wave movement that pissed him off so much? Sonic Youth? Something else. God, maybe it’s Richard Hell. Jesus. In any event, the second verse might be even more hateful.

Kindness to strangers, cruelty to your friends …

A new czar in the nothing regime

Twenty miles of hallways of burning glass

That’s just where that kind of stuff will end

Who can believe you?

“New czar in the nothing regime” is a another sick burn. After the second chorus, where the guitar overdubs have started to ramp up even more, “A Future in Noise” goes into a half-time, as Verlaine spits out a short solo from his guitar, while muttering something in the background, as the solo waits patiently for the song to kick back into gear with a Teeter build, which means solos over solos, ringing guitars over stinging guitars, and leads all over the final verse, because even his guitars are pissed at the dude.

I’m so happy now to see you watering the rocks

I suppose it’ll bring you a very special yield

What does it feel like to carry that around for oh so long

The darkest and the thickest kind of shield

No one believes you

After the final chorus, Verlaine overdubs call-and-response guitar solos, like he’s both Eric Clapton and Duane Allman — or ahem, Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd — asking and answering each question, and it’s just fucking stunning, and leads to an outro where Verlaine screams “new czar in the nothing regime” and “I gotta keep about a mile from you” over and over while the guitars scream right along with him right into the fade, creating their own future in noise right along.

Tom Verlaine wrote and recorded some great songs after “A Future in Noise,” — as we’ll see in the next week or so — but never again did he do something so crazed and intense as this song which ranks with his very greatest songs in any context.

“A Future in Noise”



“A Future in Noise” Live at the Roxy, 1981 (Audio Only, but worth it)



