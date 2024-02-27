Certain Songs #2786: Tom Verlaine – “Words From The Front”

Album: Words From The Front

Year: 1982

In 1982, after putting out four straight records that expertly balanced his arty pretensions and his killer guitar noise, Tom Verlaine finally lost that balance he’d so exquisitely , as Words From The Front leant too heavily into airy atmospherics for my taste, especially on the final cut, the horrific “Days on The Mountain,” which 19-year-old Jim hated with the passion of a thousand white-hot-suns.

When I stuck Words From The Front into the mix a while back to prep for the Verlaine write-ups, I discovered that — except for Days on The Mountain, of course — it was better overall than I’d remembered, but the peak of the record remained the utterly majestic title track, which opens slow and dreamy, the fog of war manifest in both music and lyrics.

January 23rd

There’s no road

It’s been raining now for three days

We’re in mud up to our knees

In one respect, Words From The Front is an update of the song “Foxhole,” which featured on 1978’s Adventure. But “Words From The Front” is so dark, it makes “Foxhole” — in which which Verlaine complains of “too much danger” and asks “where’s my guardian angel?” — seem almost too jaunty. How dark? This dark:

John died last night

He had no chance

Beneath the surgeon’s drunken hands

It’s hard to see

Who’s about

The fires we light

Soon smolder out

In fact, “Words From The Front” is almost too dark to be redeemed, except for two things: first, the chorus, which is utterly gorgeous from start to finish.

If luck prevails and I’m given leave

I should be home by the 17th

One word I hear all the time

This word I hear

Blind

Blind

Blind

And second — and you know where I’m going with this already — redemption comes in the form of not one, but two ridiculously off-the-charts guitar solos. The first solo takes off from Verlaine’s final, choked “bliiiinnnd,” and is lyrical and meditative, each note in conversation with every other note, and as gorgeous as any solo in his canon. The sound of leave being granted.

The second solo? It sounds like the hail of gunfire raining down upon the poor bastards in the foxhole, exploding all around them, cruel and merciless, death and destruction raining fire everywhere, no escape for anyone, this is your life and this is your death and there is nothing you can do about it, not running not hiding not anything sorry that’s it. The sound of leave, and everything else, being taken away. Goodbye, for keeps, forever.

The fact that it’s still going as the song fades out could be taken as a metaphor for never-ending wars, or maybe he didn’t like how it sounded after the fade.

Also, they made a video for “Words From The Front,” which is basically just Tome Verlaine wandering around a junkyard, mouthing the lyrics and smoking a cigarette while a woman in white dances the Safety Dance around him. Which is some accomplishment, given that “The Safety Dance” isn’t out for another year. However, that video definitely loses points for leaving both solos out.

“Words From The Front”



“Words From The Front (Official Music Video)”



“Words From The Front” Live in 2006



