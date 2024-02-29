Certain Songs #2787: Tom Verlaine – “Coming Apart”

Album: Words From The Front

Year: 1982

Besides the gorgeous, harrowing title track, the other great song on Tom Verlaine’s third solo album, 1982’s Words From The Front, was the bruising “Coming Apart.”

With rhythm guitarist Jimmy Ripp — who would play with Verlaine throughout the rest of the decade and ended up replacing Richard Lloyd in Television after Lloyd left for good in the 2000s — laying down a backwards spinning rhythm guitar while drummer Thommy Price kicked a double-time snarebeat that made the song seem faster than it was, Verlaine sang about, well, coming apart:

Cliff-hanging time

Fingers and stone

Holding and holding

And it hurts to the bone

It comes on the dark

These ridiculous dreams

I’m coming apart

Apart at the seams

I’m coming apart

I don’t know what it means

Over all of this, Verlaine adds some narsty, skronky fills in between each line, adding that much more tension to a song that basically sounded like its subject.

After the second verse, Verlaine rips out a totally fucked up solo, starting out with notes shooting out of his guitar like the Smoke Monster from LOST and ending up with a gorgeous dance of fireflies everywhere, before descending back into the outro, which is basically Verlaine’s ever more unhinged declarations of “I’m coming apart” while his guitar overdubs basically mock him. It’s wonderful.

“Coming Apart”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page