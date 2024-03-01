Certain Songs #2788: Tom Verlaine – “Five Miles of You”

Album: Cover

Year: 1984

When Tom Verlaine released his fourth solo album, Cover, in September of 1984, the world was completely different: suddenly, there were a spate of bands that had absorbed the lessons of Marquee Moon and Adventure.

Groups like R.E.M., The Dream Syndicate, The Gun Club and (especially) The Church had come out with music covertly and overtly influenced by those records, and while Verlaine was too young to be considered an elder statesman, it meant that he wasn’t alone, either, which meant that he really had to bring it on Cover, and while I liked it better than Words From The Front, it still didn’t come up to the level of his first two solo albums.

That said, Cover did kick off with the stellar “Five Miles of You,” which features a cool opening guitar hook that kinda reminded me of The Church — see this is what I’m talking about — that floated over Fred Smith’s Mike Mills bass runs (stop it), Jimmy Ripp’s sparse rhythm guitar and Jay Dee Daughtery’s even sparser drums. It’s the kind of interplay that feels like it could totally fall apart at any moment, but never even comes close.

Deep is the longing that I feel

It’s like a light that goes right through

This darkness I’ve been working in

Trying to do so much for you

To feel you close to me this way

Much closer than the air I breathe

I come to recognize my fate

As something you’ve already seen

And with Verlaine chanting “walk walk walk walk walk” in the background, “Five Miles of You” fully stops for a couple of moments, before it saunters into its chorus, Daughtery finally deigning to play a straight beat, while everybody else is still fully locked in.

I’ve been walking till it ain’t true

I’ve been walking five miles of you

And so it goes: “Five Miles of You” resists any notion of momentum — even during Verlaine’s mid-song solo — until the final chorus, which is replete with the usual soaring guitar overdubs while Verlaine repeats that chorus a few times, before settling into another chant of “walk walk walk” over chiming, jangling guitar that kinda might remind you of . . . oh, never mind.

“Five Miles of You” was the second single released from Cover — the first was “Let Go The Mansion” which came out three months prior (and I didn’t like nearly as much as the b-side, “Lindi-Lu”) — but because it was only my world that had changed, “Five Miles of You” didn’t get any traction anywhere. Honestly, I don’t even recall if it got played all that much on KFSR.

“Five Miles of You”



