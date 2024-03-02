Certain Songs #2789: Tom Verlaine – “Miss Emily”



The other thing that happened to Tom Verlaine in the mid-1980s was that he started embracing 1980’s production techniques, which kinda flew in the face of the timeless sound of the first two Television albums, as well as Tom Verlaine and Dreamtime.

This was especially noticeable in the drums on the record. Long gone were the near-jazzy feels that Billy Ficca brought, and in were the gated snare sounds and, god forbid, actual drum machines, which were on half of the album. I’m not necessarily against drum machines — thanks Paul Westerberg for “Within Your Reach” — but, oh who am I kidding, of course I’m against drum machines. I’m a fucking drummer. Hell, I’ll take a sample of a regular drummer anyday over the best drum programming.

This is, of course, me being reductive for the sake of a joke — like everything else in the world, being a purist about “real” vs. “machine” in music should be taken in a case-by-case basis — but I’ll just say that Cover is the only Tom Verlaine album with drum machines on it, so he musta not liked the results any better than I did, because he never used them again. As for me, my three favorite songs on Cover — “Five Miles of You,” “Lindi-Lu” and todays “Miss Emily,” all feature real fucking drummers.

In the case of “Miss Emily,” said real human was Allan Schwartzberg, who’s wiki page claimed that he was a member of Mountain and played in Peter Gabriel’s solo band, but was mostly a studio drummer who played a wide variety of music, including the solo albums from Kiss’s rhythm section. So there’s that.

Anyways, “Miss Emily” starts with a chiming, twirling Verlaine hookriff over Schwartzberg’s big-ass mid-1980s drum beat while Verlaine sings some lustful lyrics.

Day after day, I heard your voice

In the silence, burning me up

Burning me up

Emily

I worship you

You are in my dreams

One of the things you don’t really think about Tom Verlaine — because he always came across as an arty intellectual — is that he wrote some pretty horny lyrics over the years, going back to at least “Friction.” And while he might not have written “Love Comes in Spurts” for the pre-Television Neon Boys — that was Richard Hell — he absolutely blanketed the song with his milky-white guitar.

And while “Miss Emily” wasn’t as blatant as say, “Penetration,” its almost more fun to here him sing what could easily have been old blues lyrics while his guitars his guitars nudge nudge wink wink all around him.

You don’t know me, or my face

But I like to work around your place

Miss Emily

Will you take me on?

I’ll work real hard

Until the sun goes down

I’ll be your handyman

Until the sun goes down

I’ll be your handyman

After that, Verlaine kicks out two killer guitar solos, the final one completely towering over the rest of the song like an ancient monolith, lasting and lasting as he grunts Emily’s name through the fade, after which it’s none of our business when the whole thing finishes.

