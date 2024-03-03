Certain Songs #2790: Tom Verlaine – “Sixteen Tulips”

Album: The Miller’s Tale

Year: 1986

In 1996, when it seemed likely that Tom Verlaine had decided that making new music wasn’t really his bag anymore, Virgin Records released a weird compilation called The Miller’s Tale — Verlaine’s original surname was “Miller” — which had one career-spanning disc featuring tracks from both Television and his solo career and had another disc that had a pretty great live show from 1982.

The studio disc had basically one song from each of his albums — except for Cover, which had three — and a bunch of b-sides/unreleased tracks (including two more from the Cover era, making it way over-represented.)

That said, it was cool to hear songs from an 1986 album — maybe called Vanity Fair, maybe not — that was rejected by his record company at the time. Some of the songs we re-recorded for 1987’s Flash Light, others were b-sides, and others were just lost forever, at least until blogspot came around.

One of the songs on The Miller’s Tale was the lovely “Sixteen Tulips,” perhaps the only song I love by Tom Verlaine that doesn’t even have a guitar solo.

What it does have is a lovely circular melody guitar line over session aces Andy Newmark’s big beat, and the always reliable bass and guitar of Fred Smith & Jimmy Ripp, over which a muted Verlaine sings about … well, I’m not sure what: “Sixteen Tulips” is so rare, I guess, that it’s not on any lyric sites. And Verlaine’s vocals are mixed low, to boot. I think it’s a love song, since one of lyrics I can make out is:

You’re so fine

That’s why

I’m gonna give you

Sixteen tulips

It also sounds kinda romantic, and pretty enough that I don’t even care that he’s got a synth echoing the melody line.

Before appearing on The Miller’s Tale, “Sixteen Tulips” was also one of the b-sides from one of the singles from his album The Wonder, which never even got released here in America. But I’m getting ahead of myself here.

