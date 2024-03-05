Certain Songs #2791: Tom Verlaine – “Cry Mercy, Judge”

Album: Flash Light

Year: 1987

. . .

Despite having an entire album that was recorded in 1986 rejected by his record company, Tom Verlaine did release one more record in 1980s, 1987’s Flash Light, which showed up in the U.K. on Fontana, and here in the U.S. on IRS, perhaps at the behest of his long-time fans, R.E.M., perhaps not.

In any event, it was his first album in three years, and his fourth U.S. label of his solo career, as nobody really knew what to do with a legacy cult artist who remained idiosyncratic and insisted on producing himself.

And while the drums were pretty 80s, as were some of the keyboard textures — especially on side two, which drifted a bit too far into the atmospherics for your kid — the best songs on Flash Light could have been on any of his albums, like the bootstomping opener, which stormed in on the big almost bluesy beat of session ace Allan Schwartzberg and eternal bassist Fred Smith while Verlaine added lick after lick over Jimmy Ripp’s rhythm guitar.

“Cry mercy, Judge” Verlaine yells in his scariest, most intense voice, “cry mercy,” while his guitars promise no such thing is going to happen.

And while the barrage lets up on a bit on the early verses, “Cry Mercy, Judge” is mostly a rant from start to finish, with the guitars commenting after nearly every single phrase, while the drumbeat adds extra tension by never letting up even for a second. And in fact, I don’t even think there’s a fill, even when you expect one.

Cry mercy judge, this lie is guaranteed

Cry mercy, this jury’s gone to seed

I don’t know what it’s about — for all I know, it’s about a beef Verlaine had with Judge Reinhold — and I don’t really want to know what it’s about. All I know is that I’m glad I’m not the judge who’s having all the guitar daggers flung at him.

“Cry Mercy, Judge”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page