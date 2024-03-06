Certain Songs #2792: Tom Verlaine – “A Town Called Walker”

Album: Flash Light

Year: 1987

I went back and revisited Tom Verlaine’s catalog in the wake of his death last year, and was actually surprised how many winners Flash Light actually had on it, when back in 1987, I’d pretty much dismissed it as a weaker Verlaine effort.

Obviously, I’m a much different person than I was during the utterly chaos-driven year we called 1987, and when Flash Light came out that summer, I was at the very height of the chaos — not a lot of time to get to know any record, honestly, even if the amount of records I got that year was the lowest in my life since I started collecting in earnest.

And I’m pretty sure that the reason I didn’t really give Flash Light its due was because the energy level flagged after the first three songs — “Cry Mercy, Judge,” “Say a Prayer” and today’s “A Town Called Walker.” Things got more atmospheric after that, with only “Annie’s Telling Me” bringing the rock on side two. And 1987 Jim was still all about the rock being brought.

Which “A Town Called Walker” definitely brought in spades, anchored by his big-ass guitar riff, with some help by Jimmy Ripp, as well as the rhythm section of session pro drummer Allan Schwartzberg and bassist Fred Smith, who replaced Richard Hell in Television over a decade prior and had played on nearly everything Verlaine had put out since.

Janey’s going back to Walker, says folks

There are happy bees. I said you remember Walker

You lookin for some misery?

As always, I’m not sure what Verlaine is on about here, or which parts part are the verse or which parts are the choruses, and it doesn’t even matter, not when the words are this bleak and intriguing.

It’s not their

Tricks that I mind… it’s just the way they say

“we” all the time

That town’s not a number, it’s simply gone numb

They’ll finish you off there before you’ve begun

Also bleak and intriguing: the guitar that Verlaine slathers all over the back half of the track. On one hand, this is the standard Tom Verlaine trick, but on the other hand, a decade plus down the line, nobody still came close to doing what he could do, so and even remotely close listen to “A Town Called Walker” reveals a plethora of great guitar playing. Which I didn’t appreciate enough in 1987, but I sure as hell do now, especially given that Flash Light was the last studio album — with vocals — that Tom Verlaine would release in the U.S. for nearly twenty years.

Of course had I known that in 1987, perhaps I might have paid more attention. Perhaps. Because 1987.

“A Town Called Walker”



“A Town Called Walker” Official Music Video



“A Town Called Walker” Live on The Tube, 1987



