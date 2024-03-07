Certain Songs #2793: Tom Verlaine – “Stalingrad”



Album: The Wonder

Year: 1992

. . .

So, it’s late June 1992, and you’re spending your first full day in London, which you’re spending with your best friend — who lives there — and your new girlfriend, who like you is still a bit jet-lagged after a long grueling day of travel which featured sleeping/not sleeping on the floor at JFK while waiting for a connecting flight to Heathrow. But you’re youngish, stupid, and horny, and so you’d made spontaneous plans at the last second to join that new girlfriend on her trip to the U.K. and Europe.

Said last-second trip not only meant taking your first real time off from the job you’ve been at for seven years, it also necessitates borrowing money from your dad, which at this point is really more like “borrowing,” because not only do you know you’re probably never gonna pay it back, your dad knows you’re never going to pay it back, but he lends it to you because by the time he was your age, he’d already had two kids, and was probably living a little bit through you. Or maybe he felt guilty for dropping a bomb on your family a decade prior because he’d gotten married so young. You don’t ask, and he doesn’t tell you.

And so after drinking proper English bitters, wandering through graveyards, and going up Primrose Hill — too soon for the Twilight Barking because it’s Summer Solstice and the Sun ain’t gonna set for hours, a fact that freaks you out so much, two days later you’re going to find yourself near the top of Scotland looking for the Light at The Top of The World — you end up at a record store in Camden Town.

And that’s where you spot it: a Tom Verlaine album that you’ve never heard of. It’s called The Wonder, and it came out two years previously, which is very very weird, because you’ve been a huge Tom Verlaine fan since you first heard Marquee Moon nearly 15 years prior. And while you hadn’t well and truly loved any of his albums since Dreamtime back in 1981, you’re still kinda shocked that Verlaine put out even an import album and you’d never seen hide nor hair of it at Tower or Amoeba or Ragin’ or any of the other record stores you frequently frequented.

So you stick it in your suitcase and figure you can investigate it when you get home, because you’re gonna spend much of the rest of that trip in transit, and it was very much the time of the cassette, of which you had brought a bunch of, because of course you did.

After you get home, here’s the thing you almost instantly discover about The Wonder. It’s not that good. In fact, in 1992, it seemed doubleplusungood. Another one of those albums where Verlaine went arty and airless. Except for one song: “Stalingrad,” which was too lovely to ignore.

Walking home from Stalingrad

Mona says it’s oh, so, bad

But I know, I know

I’ve been really had

Walking home from Stalingrad

Where is she walking home to? The song doesn’t say, because it’s so pretty that it figures noone is going to ask. And it’s kinda right.

In fact, it’s so pretty that Verlaine gets away with doing a guitar solo that is basically the melody of the song, and add very little extra guitar. It’s both an outlier on his weakest studio album and an outlier in Certain Songs. One thing that isn’t a wonder: the fact that no U.S. record company released it at the time, which seems like a correct decision.

In a weird way, it was OK that The Wonder kinda sucked, because so did everything else after you got hom Except for the cassettes of the Achtung Baby! outtakes that ended up being the soundtrack of you spending several days wandering around London by yourself — the most unplanned part of the entire trip — and were still awesome Stateside. But that’s a story for another time. Hopefully, later this year.

“Stalingrad”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page