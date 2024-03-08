Certain Songs #2794: Tom Verlaine – “All Weirded Out”



Album: Songs and Other Things

Year: 2006

. . .

After 1990’s The Wonder — though to most people, after 1987’s Flash Light — Tom Verlaine basically stopped making solo albums.

Which isn’t entirely true: 1982 saw an all-instrumental record called Warm And Cool, which I bought at Ragin’ and played a couple of times before shelving, as well as the self-titled third Television album, which was basically a Tom Verlaine solo album in all but name.

But after that, nothing. For a very very long time.

It wasn’t like he dropped from the face of the earth, exactly, but he clearly didn’t have very many songs in him, and outside of the 1996 compilation The Millers Tale, there wasn’t anything remotely resembling new Tom Verlaine music out in the universe. Except for live versions of songs he would play with Television, but never bothered to record, of course.

Which isn’t to say the he dropped from the face of the Earth, exactly: he produced a shelved-until-after-death album for Jeff Buckley, as well as showed up on Luna’s “23 Minutes in Brussels“, as well as joined the Patti Smith on her amazing comeback tour, and was a factor in one of the greatest nights of music I’ve ever witnessed: Patti Smith at the Fillmore in 1996

But as the century turned, even those sightings got fewer. At least until 2006, when Verlaine dropped not one, but two albums. Because, of course he did. The first was another instrumental album, called Along, but the other was an album that had actual songs! And here’s how you knew: it was called Songs and Other Things.

The best thing on it was quintessential Tom Verlaine, from the title on down: “All Weirded Out” featured Jimmy Ripp — who’d been playing with Verlaine since forever, and would go on to replace Richard Lloyd in Television a year later — playing a cool, weirded out rhythm part, Tony Shanahan on bass and the redoubtable Jay Dee Daughtery on the drums.

The lyrics aren’t online anywhere, but the jist of the song is that Tom Verlaine is all weirded out, with the knowing chorus:

I should know

I should know

I should know

Much better

But, of course, it’s not about the lyrics, or even the catchy-adjacent melody: it’s about the guitar. And Verlaine provides it in spades, and if it isn’t as explosive as it was in the past, there are still enough cool bits and pieces here to make you want more. Like maybe this was going to be the second flowering of Verlaine’s solo career.

Which, of course, it wasn’t, and — while Television would tease its audience with new songs like the fabled “Persia” and Verlaine would play guitar on songs like Patti Smith’s “April Fool” in 2012 and the Violent Femmes’ “Hotel Last Resort” in 2019 — Songs and Other Things stands as the final thing the man released in his lifetime.

Tom Verlaine died in early 2023, of course, having been given a lifetime pass because of the Marquee Moon –> Dreamtime run — and some folks might say he had it by the end of side one of Marquee Moon — and whether we’ll ever see any music from the vaults officially released in our lifetimes seems doubtful to me. I mean Marquee Moon will continued to be reissued forever, but has it even gone gold?

In the end, no matter how great his music was to those of us who loved it with the intensity of a thousand white-hot suns, it never even remotely garnered a mass audience, and so the music of Tom Verlaine belongs to those of us who love it. Which is good enough for me.

“All Weirded Out”



