Certain Songs #2795: Tom Waits – “The Piano Has Been Drinking (Not Me)”

So, while I’ve had nearly 4 decades to go back and listen to the music that Tom Waits made before 1983’s Swordfishtrombones, I will admit that I have been pretty neglectful in that department.

At some point in the past, I tried a couple of albums, like 1974’s The Heart of Saturday Night, and 1978’s Blue Valentine, and decided that it really wasn’t for me. But a couple of months ago, I was discussing this very thing with Kirk, who said I oughta give 1976’s Small Change a whirl, and maybe it was different, or maybe I’m different, but there were quite a few songs on it I enjoyed, like the “Waltzing Matilda” interpolation of “Tom Traubert’s Blues,” and the proto-I’m-in-love-with-a-stripper rap “Pasties and A G-String, which was also a bit of blueprint for the percussion-heavy music to come.

Or this song, which I’m going to use to represent the entire first decade of Waits’ career.

The piano has been drinking

My neck tie is asleep

And the combo went back to New York

The jukebox has to take a leak

And the carpet needs a haircut

And the spotlight looks like a prison break

Cause the telephone is out of cigarettes

And the balcony is on the make

And the piano has been drinking

The piano has been drinking

And if “The Piano Has Been Drinking (Not Me)” — which is sometimes subtitled “(An Evening with Pete King)”, though not on the original album — seems like it’s too obvious what it’s about from the title, what sells isn’t just the slurring of Waits’s voice throughout the entire song, but the level of detail in the lyrics, which are clearly anthropomorphizing everything that’s currently wrong with the singer.

It’s an interesting performance, because while Waits might sound hammered in his voice, his performance shows a shit-ton of control: notice how he wraps everything in the song around how he sings the word “pii-annn-ooo”, and then not how he sings it the same every single time, because he knows that’s the hook right there. Also in control: every single note he plays on that drunken piano. Neither too much nor too little. Just enough.

Waits never got any radio airplay back then: who was going to play him? But maybe because he performed it on Fernwood 2 Night, it helped Small Change become his first album to crack the Billboard 100 albums, peaking out at #89, his highest charting album for over twenty years.

