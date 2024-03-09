Certain Songs #2796: Tom Waits – “16 Shells from a Thirty-Ought Six”

Album: Swordfishtrombones

Year: 1983

. . .

Like I said, I didn’t really have any real knowledge of Tom Waits’ music prior to Swordfishtrombones, so I had no idea how much of a break it really was to his previous music. But I did have some kind of idea how much of a break it really was from what I normally liked.

And so I didn’t know any of the backstory. How he was sick of being on the road all of the time. How he’d met Kathleen Brennan on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s One From The Heart — a film that got totally slagged at the time, but I remember enjoying whenever it was that I saw it — and she helped convince him to record the sounds he really heard in his head. How his record company for the first decade of his career, Asylum, basically said “no thanks,” and how Swordfishtrombones sat shelved until Chris Blackwell from Island Records said he’d release it.

I plugged sixteen shells from a thirty-ought-six

And the black crow snuck through a hole in the sky

So I spent all my buttons on an old pack mule

Oh, and I made me a ladder from a pawn shop marimba

I leaned it up against a dandelion tree

Leaned it up against a dandelion tree

Leaned it up against a dandelion tree

I didn’t know any of that stuff. What I knew for sure was that I was utterly transfixed by the brake drum on my favorite track, “16 Shells from a Thirty-Ought Six.” And when I say “brake drum,” I don’t mean a regular percussion instrument, I mean, the brake drum that helps your car stop in a timely fashion.

Said brake drum was hit at seemingly random intervals over a shuffling rhythm from drummer Stephen Taylor Arivzu Hodges and bassist Larry Taylor, accompanied by weird cool rhythm guitar from Fred Tackett and the occasional held out trombone line from Joe Romano. Also being hit at random intervals — by Victor Feldman, the brake drummer — an actual percussion device called a bell plate.

With Waits yelling from the next holler about mules (though not their variations), Corvettes, skinnybone trees and the Washburn jail, “16 Shells from a Thirty-Ought Six” was more of a mood than anything. And that mood was this:

I’m gonna whittle you into kindlin’

Black crow, sixteen shells from a thirty-ought-six

Whittle you into kindlin’

Black crow, sixteen shells from a thirty-ought-six

Me, I’m backing slowly away. “Whittle you into kindlin’” is such a great threat. But because there were about a zillion promo copies of Swordfishtrombones floating around the KFSR office, I took one home in order to make sense of it all. I failed miserably — it took me at least a decade to fully dig Waits — but “16 Shells from a Thirty-Ought Six” was my entry point into his music, and is still one of my favorite of his songs, full stop.

“16 Shells From a Thirty-Ought Six”



“16 Shells From a Thirty-Ought Six” Live on the Tube, 1985



“16 Shells from a Thirty-Ought Six” from Big Time, 1988



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page