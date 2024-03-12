Certain Songs #2797: Tom Waits – “Blind Love”

Album: Rain Dogs

Year: 1985

In 1985, Tom Waits followed Swordfishtrombones (a title that I keep writing as “Swordfishtrombines“) with Rain Dogs, which somehow combined doubling (and tripling) down on the weird percussion textures of the previous record, it also featured some of most affecting melodies he’d written to date, including a song on the shortlist of Prettiest Songs Ever Recorded, Tom Waits Division, “Blind Love.”

Now you’re gone

And it’s hotels and whiskey and sad luck dames

And I don’t care if they miss me

I never remember their names

They say if you get far enough away

You’ll be on your way back home

Well I’m at the station

And I can’t get on the train

A straight-up country weeper — in the book Tom Waits on Tom Waits, he calls it his “firstborn country song” and mentions Merle Haggard as an influence — “Blind Love” featured three guitarists: Waits himself, and a pair of ringers named Robert Quine & Keith Richards.

And while what Quine was playing was a mile away from the skronk he would add to the songs of Richard Hell, Lou Reed and even Matthew Sweet, Keef was so in his element that Waits even had him sing backing vocals, a ghostly choir of which could be heard in the background of the back half of the song, especially the weep-in-your-beer chorus.

It must be blind love

The only kind of love is stone blind love

Blind love

The only kind of love is stone blind love

With your blind love

Oh it’s blind love

Stone blind love

It’s your stone blind love

It of course, makes all the sense in the world that Richard and Waits were on the same wavelength, and Richards turned again and again on Waits records, kinda like Peter Buck showing up on Robyn Hitchcock records.

In any event, while I knew that Keith Richards was on “Blind Love” when it came out, 1985 Jim was still more interested in the weird textures of songs like “Jockey Full of Bourbon” and “Union Square,” and so it took years for me to notice just how unutterly gorgeous it well and truly was.

