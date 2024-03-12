Certain Songs #2798: Tom Waits – “Downtown Train”

Album: Rain Dogs

Year: 1985

. . .

Another straightforward song from the back half of Rain Dogs, the crazy lovely “Downtown Train” was another song that found Waits mixing it up with a pair of famous guitarists. In this case, those guitarists were G.E. Smith, who was in between his gigs as the lead guitarist for Hall & Oates and mugger-in-chief for Saturday Night Live’s house band.

The other guitarist? Robert Quine, who played the main hook of the song with this utterly distinctive tone, after which Waits sings the opening verse in his quietest, most heartfelt croak.

Outside another yellow moon

Punched a hole in the nighttime, yes

I climb through the window and down to the street

I’m shining like a new dime

The downtown trains are full

With all those Brooklyn girls

They try so hard to break out of their little worlds

With King Crimson’s bassist Tony Levin and yet another Hall & Oates sideperson, Mickey Curry, holding down a straightforward rhythm, “Downtown Train” rests on on three things: Waits lovely melody, his completely empathetic vocal, and the hooks Quine plays throughout, especially on the chorus.

Will I see you tonight

On a downtown train?

Every night it’s just the same

You leave me lonely, now

It’s just a fantastic bit of business, the way Quine’s guitar does the response to Waits’ call of “Will I see you tonight?” And then adds commentary through the rest of the solo, especially near the end of the song, which builds a little bit, but not all that much, because it doesn’t want to distract from what Quine was doing.

Anyways, Tom Waits released “Downtown Train” as the single from Rain Dogs, and it was a smash hit, making it all the way to #3 on the singles chart, easily the highest Waits has ev– hang on let me check that again . . .

Whoops, sorry, it was Rod Stewart’s unnecessarily bombastic version of “Downtown Train” that went to #3 on the pop charts, on of the key artifacts of that post-disco, pre-American Songbook period of Stewart’s career where he showed that he still knew good songs, could still sing them just fine, but had everything slathered in 1000 tons of studio grease, rendering them unfit for anything but what passed for mainstream rock at the time. Ugh. Gonna have to go listen to Every Picture Tells a Story to wipe this shit outta my brain.

That said, Waits probably got some nice royalties from it, so good on him!

