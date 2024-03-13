Certain Songs #2799: Tom Waits – “Way Down in the Hole”

Album: Franks Wild Years

After Rain Dogs, Tom Waits’ career went up a level. First, he starred in Jim Jarmusch’s epochal Down By Law, which came out in 1986. Around the same time, he put together a stage play called Franks Wild Years, which was based upon the Swordfishtrombones song “Frank’s Wild Years,” and which also yielded his tenth studio album, all of which totally confused me at the time, though it shouldn’t have been any more confusing than Led Zeppelin putting the song “Houses of The Holy” on Physical Graffiti.

Anyways, one of the songs on Franks Wild Years was “Way Down in the Hole,” which probably would have been just another cool and weird Tom Waits song had it not been chosen — fifteen years later — to be the theme song for HBO’s The Wire. And while it was a cover by The Blind Boys of Alabama that soundtracked the first season, they used Waits’ version for the initially confusing second season — you know, the one with the dockworkers — and that’s where I fell in love with it.

It’s a very sparse arrangement: a low-key sax riff from Ralph Carney over a even lower-key bassline from Greg Cohen, over which Waits plays a demented preacher.

When you walk through the garden

You gotta watch your back

Well I beg your pardon

Walk the straight and narrow track

If you walk with Jesus

He’s gonna save your soul

You got to keep the devil

Way down in the hole

After the second verse — no real chorus to “Way Down in The Hole” — Marc Ribot fires up his guitar out of nowhere to play some near free-jazz guitar licks and riffs and squonks: quite literally the sound the devil is making as he’s trying to get out of the hole you’re keeping him in.

All the angels sing

About Jesus’ mighty sword

And they’ll shield you with their wings

Keep you close to the Lord

Don’t pay heed to temptation

For his hands are so cold

You gotta help me keep the Devil

Way down in the hole

Down in the hole

Down in the hole

Down in the hole

Down in the hole

Down in the hole

You gotta help me keep the Devil

Down in the hole

At some point during the final verse, Ribot/the Devil pops back up, because no matter how hard you try, no matter how many time you say you gotta keep the devil way down in the hole, they’re always going to find a way to escape.

“Way Down in the Hole”



“Way Down in the Hole” Live



