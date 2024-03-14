Certain Songs #2800: Tom Waits – “Heigh-Ho”

Album: Stay Awake (Various Interpretations Of Music From Vintage Disney Films)

Year: 1988

. . .

Speaking of being way down in the hole.

The esteemed rock writer Greil Marcus has a trope in his long-running Real Life Rock column in which he starts an entry with “Aren’t tribute albums terrible?” after which he’d shit on some well-meaning and/or hastily-assembled tribute record. And while there are very very few tribute albums that I’ve ever enjoyed start to finish, they are useful in terms of mining for otherwise unheard diamonds.

Such is the case of Stay Awake (Various Interpretations Of Music From Vintage Disney Films), one of a series of tribute albums produced by Hal Willner — the one before it was the music of Kurt Weill and the one after it was the music of Charles Mingus — all of which feature people from every possible form of music in the world doing all kinds of crazy shit. Fun in theory, but in practice scattershot as all fuck.

But in 1988, Stay Awake at least intrigued me because it combined one of the things I loved most in the world with one of the things I hated most in the world. The thing I loved was The Replacements, who did a charmingly ramshackle version of “Cruella De Vil.” Which is something I had in common with Tom Waits, who collaborated with them around this time.

The thing I hated was The Walt Disney Corporation, whose ongoing plan of making their films artificially scarce in order to gin up more sales when they periodically became available made me absolutely nuts, especially because in 1988 I was managing a video store, and we continually had to explain to customers why they couldn’t rent, for example, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

“Can you just check in the back?”

For the record, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs didn’t come out on VHS until October, 1994, by which time I was out of the whole video rental game. So I never got to rent it to anyone.

However, while doing this research — you know, googling “when did Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs come out on VHS” (during which I got two different answers, because of course I did) — I came across somebody selling a VHS of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs on eBay for $176,000. I shit you not.

There are two great things about this particular sale: one is that the condition is described as “very good” and the other is that it was originally on sale for $200,000. Act fast!!

This kinda horseshit was why I used to joke that there was an entire circle of Hell reserved for Disney Marketing executives. Which is something I would never say today. Because they’re being moved to make room for Mitch McConnell.

ANYWAYS, one of the musical highlights of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was “Heigh-ho,” in which the dwarfs initially sing about why they’re mining: basically, they dig digging. Also, there are a million diamonds in their mine. Which is a lot of diamonds.

But it also takes a minute and a half to get to the part where everybody remembers. The deeply pro-capitalistic “heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to work we go”. You know, not just return to the office, but return to the office singing a jaunty, catchy tune. That said, the seven dwarfs were clearly a worker-owned company, so at least there’s that.

And here’s one of the genius conceptions of the Tom Waits version: he made you wait even longer for the chorus, and so before he even opens his mouth, we’re deep in the mines of Moria with one of Durin’s heirs, with mining cars swooping around, scary moaning noises and an ever present stomping stomping stomping that is never going to stop.

Well, we dig, dig, dig

Well, we dig in our mine

The whole day through

Dig, dig, dig

That is what we like to do Yeah, it ain’t no trick

To get rich quick

If you dig, dig, dig

With a shovel and a pick

Dig, dig, dig

The whole day through

Got to dig, dig, dig

It’s what we like to do

Waits sings this from the around a cave wall, one of the dwarves — tired, weary, even a little bit pissed — not really happy at having to explain their way of life to lessors such as you or I. Both loving and hating it, while the music — the credits say Tchad Blake on optigan, Mitchell Froom on chamberlain, Marc Ribot on guitar, Larry Taylor on bass & Val Kuklowsky making sound effects, but that’s horseshit: this is clearly a field recording from deep deep under Middle-earth — swallows him up.

But not so much that you can’t enjoy how he creaks out “in a mine, in mine,”, if you haven’t left the room screaming. Which, I swear to god, my girlfriend at the time would practically do anytime this song came anywhere near her. She was a Bowie fan, so she knew both weird and intense, but this was just too much of either. So she was all “fuck these lemons” and bailed.

And when Waits finally got to the chorus it wasn’t the massive hook that everybody remembers from the original, but more of a taunt: not even a million diamonds and a thousand rubies is worth all of this endless digging.

Heigh ho, heigh ho

It’s off to work we go

We keep on singing

All day long, heigh ho Heigh ho, heigh ho

Got to make your troubles go

Well, you keep on singing

All day long, heigh ho

You want to know the moment I fully fell for Tom Waits? It was this version of this song, a horrific and terrific deconstruction that blew past any kind of Disney layer of artifice and sounds like real fucking dwarves doing awful shit in an awful place. And unlike the Disney dwarfs, these dwarves are multidimensional. And if you fuck with them, they will kill you. With the same axe that just found them some more Mithril.

Anyways, after years of being only available on the otherwise mostly dread Stay Awake, Waits stuck “Heigh-Ho” on his massive 2006 compilation Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers and Bastards, where it could hang out forever with its spiritual cousins.

"Heigh-Ho"



