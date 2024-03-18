Certain Songs #2801 – Tom Waits – “All Stripped Down”

Album: Bone Machine

Year: 1992

. . .

Sure, while it might have been five years between the Franks Wild Years album and 1992’s Bone Machine, it wasn’t as if Tom Waits had been idle that whole time. Besides deconstructing and demolishing “Heigh-Ho” in 1988, he also released his first live album, Big Time, but mostly spent his time working on his film career: followed his turn in Down By Law with roles in films such as Ironweed, Mystery Train, The Two Jakes, The Fisher King and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

And sure, while the Pixies used “Bone Machine” for a song way back during Surfer Rosa, when I hear that phrase, I think of this album, which might just be my favorite Tom Waits album, full stop.

Sparse and dark, establishing its mood with the opening salvo of “Earth Died Screaming” and “Dirt in the Ground,” Bone Machine is the first Tom Waits album where Kathleen Brennan gets a co-producer credit, as well as co-writer credit on the majority of the songs. And the whole fucking thing sound like a bad trip, and since it came at a time when my life felt like a bad trip, I loved it, especially a song like “All Stripped Down.”

After a forty-second opening that sounds like he’s being attacked by a rattlesnake — maybe a descendent of the rattlesnake from whose hide Bo Diddley made his house — that wandered into the studio, “All Stripped Down” starts riding a groove established by bassist Larry Taylor, guitarist Joe Gore and Waits, who has now turned that rattlesnake into yet another found percussion instrument, and is now playing call-and-response with himself.

Well, the time will come when the wind will shout

(All stripped down, all stripped down)

And all the sinners know what I’m talking about

(All stripped down, all stripped down)

When all the creatures of the world are gonna line up at the gate

(All stripped down, all stripped down)

And you better be on time and you better not be late

(All stripped, all stripped)

(All stripped down, all stripped down)

And so the calls are Waits singing his his demented falsetto, and are barely understandable, but the responses of “all stripped down, all stripped down” are in his perverted carnival barker voice, and are pretty fucking hooky. But when he eventually sings “I want you all stripped down” and follows it with a stop-time “all stripped”… “all stripped” … “all stripped down”, you realized that it’s a goddamned sex song.

A demented carnival barker falsetto sex song featuring Bo Diddley’s rattlesnake, to boot!

“All Stripped Down”



