Certain Songs #2802: Tom Waits – “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up”

Album: Bone Machine

Year: 1992

. . .

Of course, people have been covering Tom Waits songs since his very first album, which provided the dread Eagles with their cover of “Ol’ 55,” and some of the covers, like Bruce Springsteens’s “Jersey Girl” and Rod Stewart’s “Downbound Train,” are more associated those artists than with Waits. And let’s also never forget that Scarlett Johansson recorded an entire album of Waits songs without totally embarrassing herself.

But for my money, the greatest Waits cover is “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up,” which graced their final album, Adios Amigos, and which the band who used the word “wanna” in about 90% of the songs hilariously retitled “I Don’t Want to Grow Up.”

And while not touching the Ramones normal speedy noisy song, “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up” is probably the most lively song on Bone Machine, pitting Waits acoustic guitar against his electric guitar while he sings about all of the reasons he didn’t wanna grow up, climaxing with the utterly immortal final verse.

I don’t wanna put no money down

I don’t wanna get me a big old loan

Work them fingers to the bone

I don’t wanna float a broom

Fall in love and get married then boom

How the hell did I get here so soon

I don’t wanna grow up

I do love how the part about not wanting to “fall in love and get married then boom” is a co-write with Kathleen Brennan, but the whole song is a rant that I very much felt as I was pushing 30. And feel even more, now.

Despite — or because of — the fact that Bone Machine was Waits’ first album in five years, it didn’t sell shit. It did, however, make #9 on the 1992 Pazz & Jop Critics Poll, and won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album, which is fair, given that no matter what other form of music existed in 1992, Bone Machine was definitely an alternative to it.

“I Don’t Wanna Grow Up”



“I Don’t Wanna Grow Up” (Official Music Video) (Directed by Jim Jarmusch)



