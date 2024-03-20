Certain Songs #2803: Tom Waits – “Hold On”

Album: Mule Variations

Year: 1999

. . .

For me, the surprise wasn’t that Tom Waits signed with an indie for his 1999 album Mule Variations, it was that he’d actually been with Island records for as long as he had, given that not a single one of his Island albums ever cracked the Top 100 — the highest charting was 1987’s Frank Wild Years, which topped out at #115 — meaning that he was clearly a prestige artist who was subsidized by, well, U2 and Bob Marley.

That the label he landed on — ANTI- for those of you scoring at home — was a newly-formed sister to the legendary punk label Epitaph, and Waits definitely brought enough attention to them that their roster ended up being more eclectic than it probably would have been had their first signing was, say, the Promise Ring.

It also didn’t hurt that Waits first album for Anti- was 1999’s strong>Mule Variations, a worthy successor to Bone Machine, even — or maybe because — it was definitely less weird and more lower-key that its predecessor. That said, even though it was the first Tom Waits studio album in seven years, it didn’t even remotely feel like he felt any pressure to record “Tom Waits songs.” Which might or might not have been because the co-writes with Kathleen Brennan (who also gets a co-producer credit)

So this time around my favorites were the bawlers, led by “Hold On,” which was basically just Waits with long-time contributors Marc Ribot & Larry Taylor accompanying him on guitar and bass, the whole thing bare-bones to the point of near-invisibility, over which Waits unhurriedly tells the story of a relationship that might not even be doomed, punctuating each verse with:

Oh, you’ve got to hold on, hold on

Babe, you gotta hold on

Take my hand, I’m standing right here

You gotta hold on

Sometimes the best things are the simplest things, and the melody of “Hold On” is as simple — and as timeless — as that lyrics. And Waits & Brennan knew it, as he closes the song intoning “you gotta hold on” over and over and over again.

In no universe would you call either “Hold On” or Mule Variations a hit, but the video for “Hold On” has been streamed over ten million times on YouTube, and it was nominated for a Best Male Rock Performance Grammy. It lost, but Mule Variations won Waits another Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

It also made #5 on the Village Voices 1999 Pazz & Jop Critics poll, which wasn’t entirely unexpected, especially when compared to the utterly unexpected fact that it made it to #30 on Billboard’s albums chart — his best showing since Small Change made it to #89 nearly a quarter-century previously.

“Hold On”



“Hold On” Official Music Video



“Hold On” Live at the Bridge Benefit 1999



