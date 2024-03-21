Certain Songs #2804: Tom Waits – “Cold Water”

Album: Mule Variations

Year: 1999

. . .

As some of you probably know — and the Home Office hates it when I share details like this, but fuck ’em — I like to read books about the artists I write about, especially if I do a week or two on them. And one of the books I read in prep for the Tom Waits posts was called Tom Waits on Tom Waits: Interviews and Encounters, three decades worth of excerpts of interviews with Mr Waits, as compiled and edited by Paul Maher, Jr.

As you might assume with a book of interviews with the same guy, there are some throughlines. The first is that editors sure did like to title articles “Tom Waits For No Man,” (when “Tom Waits For Snowman” would have been better) and another was that Waits was a notoriously prickly interview, always making shit up, and eventually bombarding the interviewer with weird facts — or “facts” — that he’d discovered.

That said, imagine my surprise when I came across an interview Waits did for Blues Revue magazine in the summer of 2000 with a guy named Bret Kofford, a guy who looms large in my personal creation myth. That is to say that Bret the main person responsible for actually getting 90.7 KFSR on the actual airwaves after decades of it being “carrier current,” a fancy way of saying “nobody was listening.”

But suddenly, they were listening. And digging what they heard. KFSR quite literally changed my life and set me on the course that directly leads to me writing this post today.

But Bret also influenced me in another way: he made some early jokey commercial parodies — “The Beef and Bobber!” — inspiring me to try my hand at doing the same. Mine weren’t nearly as good, but I fell in love with the possibilities of writing, recording and editing things on reel-to-reel tape.

Eventually, I was writing, recording and editing what were essentially commercials (though since we were a public radio station, and by definition, non-commercial they were called “promos”) (but fuck it, they were commercials) for KFSR-sponsored shows at the Star Palace and (down the Ikeway at the) Old Town Saloon, as well promos for the KFSR speciality shows, like the Reggae show, Classic Rock show, etc. Making the perfect splice — rocking the-reel-to-reel back and forth to find that perfect place was both an art and a science — to tape two disparate pieces of sound together without losing the momentum became a thing I was obsessed by.

It got to the point where I spent nearly all of my free time at the KFSR production studio, concocting some mad thing or another. I already told the story how I waited until 3:OOAM in order to tape the Time Lady for a Three O’Clock commercial. I didn’t even think about it at the time, but it was clearly a pathway not taken — there is definitely an alternate universe where I became an audio engineer — though I did use a modified version of those skills when we did Medialoper Bebop in the early 2010s.

Anyways, thanks Bret!

Which I guess is something that I could have said when I texted him a few days ago asking him if he had any memories of interviewing Tom Waits, whom this piece is theoretically about. Not only did Bret have memories, what he wrote was so eloquent I feel no need to paraphrase it:

First, it was incredible to interview Tom Waits, one of my all-time favorite musicians. That’s not the story. The story is he was incredibly nice and polite during the interview. Then he asked for my phone number in case he had anything to add. A few days later a phone call came into my house, back in the days of house phones, and my adolescent stepson answered it and called out, “Bret, there’s a call for you. It’s Tom Waits.” He wanted to add something to the article, see how the write-up was going and find out if I needed to ask any more questions. He was a helluva nice fellow.

There ya go. Kinda throws cold water on the “Waits is always prickly about interviews” trope, doesn’t it?

One of the highlights of Mule Variations, “Cold Water” is basically a Stonesy blues, with Waits’ rhythm guitar doing the “Honky Tonk Women” and a lyrical point of view from somebody down on their luck.

Well, I woke up this morning with the cold water

With the cold water

With the cold water

Woke up this morning with the cold water

With the cold water

With the cold

As the song rambles on, as drunk as a piano, Waits’ downtrodden hero encounters unfriendly police, stores he can’t purchase anything from, and sleeps in graveyards & cedar groves snakes & bugs and maybe an old dog that seems to like him. But the dog would be the only creature on earth.

I look 47 but I’m 24

Well, they shooed me away from here the time before

Turned their backs and they locked their doors

I’m watchin T.V. in the window of a furniture store

At some point, Marc Ribot swings by with a guitar solo that might or might not invoke the devil — though it’s probably the devil doing the ghostly backing vocals — but doesn’t do anything to help. But my guess is that nothing could.

“Cold Water”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page