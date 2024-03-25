Certain Songs #2805: Tom Waits – “Baby Gonna Leave Me”

Album: Real Gone

Year: 2004

. . .

Hard to believe, but it’s been almost twenty years since I got Rox & I thrown out of a taping of The Late Show With David Letterman. Time sure does fly when you keep fuckin’ up!

So flashback to the summer of 2004, and a timely stock grant from IndyMac Bank and a pre-real-estate crash stock market rise of said grant funded a trip to New York City. The Big Apple. You might have heard of it.

And not just New York City! The plan was for Rox & I to spend a few days there, doing touristy shit, hanging with with friends who lived there like Jay, Holly & Steph, and then hopping in a car a driving upstate to Cooperstown, where we would spend a couple of days wandering around the Baseball Hall of Fame, one of two pilgrimages that trip would fulfill.

The other pilgrimage, of course, would be to see a taping of a show that I’d been simply calling “Dave” for 20 years by then. The only things I loved in the 1980s as much as Late Night With David Letterman was R.E.M, and the Replacements. And, honestly, while the Late Show With David Letterman bore only superficial resemblance to its predecessor, it was still loads better than, say Around The Sun. Zing!!!

I remember that we tried to get tickets not just for The Late Show With David Letterman, but also The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, but only succeeded in getting tickets for Dave. But still!! Even if I hated Around The Sun, I’d seen R.E.M. do an excellent show at the Hollywood Bowl the year before, and while I had seen thet Late Night With David Letterman 8th Anniversary Special taping at the Universal Ampitheater in L.A. — where we got to see Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers do “A Face in The Crowd” — I’d never seen Dave tape a show in his own studio.

And there’s something about seeing an artist on their home turn, which is why a decade later, Rox & I flew out to see The Replacements do their big show in St. Paul. And they still had it, too!

Anyways, as I mentioned last November in the entry on Tift Merritt’s “Write My Ticket,” there was a small hitch in the Letterman plans: in one of the biggest self-owns of my entire life, I got food poisoning on our second day there, throwing a massive massive crimp in our plans, as for the next few days, I couldn’t keep anything, er, in.

And while we didn’t just stay in our midtown hotel room, it did limit how and what we did. While we were able to do some things we wanted to: have an anniversary dinner at Gallagher’s, take blurry pictures at the top of the Empire State Building — I do not remember why where weren’t more and better photos overall — there were a lot of things we just didn’t get to do.

And so the storm inside of me was still raging pretty hard on September 29, 2004, the day of the taping of The Late Show With David Letterman. But here’s the thing: while the broadcast taping started at 5:00, we were supposed to arrive much earlier. Like two or maybe three hours prior, where we would go through a whole pre-show ritual, because “that was what Dave wanted.” Meanwhile, I’m still having to go to the bathroom every half-hour or so, hoping against hope that each time would be the final time.

Fear might be the mind-killer, but don’t kid yourself, hope fucks you up nearly as much.

I remember that the actual assembly place was across the street from the Ed Sullivan Theater, and the whole thing was a series of hurry up and wait rituals — at one point, I swear they had us walk by the stand-by line in front of the Ed Sullivan Theatre whilst clapping our hands — after which I ran to the bathroom. This climaxed with the final ritual of all: sitting in our seats.

So we got to our seats, and they were pretty good. Stage right, not too far back. Cool! But here’s the thing: once we were in our seats, we were not allowed to leave them. For any reason. Because “that was what Dave wanted.” And while I couldn’t square that with the freewheeling anarchist who stole my 22-year-old heart twenty years later, we all change.

I’m not even sure the warm-up guy had started his act when I began to feel the now all-too-familiar discomfort. I wasn’t going to last the entire taping. But the show hadn’t even started, so maybe, this was the last time. So I caught an usher and said, I’m so sorry, but I really need to use the lavatory.

Well, it turns out that The Late Show With David Letterman knew exactly what to do with my kind: they motioned for Rox to get up with me, and without a word led us to a door which I was sure led to a lobby that had a restroom.

Except that I was wrong, and the next thing I new, we were in the streets of New York City. And not only did I still have to go, stat. It was raining, as well: the last remnants of Hurricane Jeanne had wandered up the Eastern Seaboard, and was currently pissing on New York.

I thought we were totally screwed: I’d end up getting arrested for public indecency, totally ruining our vacation. And suddenly, lo! there it was, katy-corner from us: a Dunkin’ Donuts! Which, when I saw it, set off a choir of angels in my head as it was enveloped by an unearthly glow, which may or may not have been the Sun laughing at me through the clouds. Normally, I would have turned around to see if there was a rainbow, but nothing about this was normal, and Rox & I found shelter from both storms — she got a cup of coffee and maybe even a donut — and laughed about what we already knew was a story we’d be telling three decades later, at least.

And while I don’t recall who the main guest on The Late Show With David Letterman was that night, I sure as shit know remember who was the musical guest I missed: Tom Waits.

Oh, and the song he did that night: “Baby Gonna Leave Me.”

OK, that last bit isn’t true: the actual song he did that night was “Make It Rain.” But they were both from the same album: 2004’s Real Gone, yet another record where he confounded his fans by upending expectations. First off, it was the first Tom Waits album ever that had no piano. Also, it was the first Tom Waits album ever that had beatboxing.

Waits had long been a fan of hip-hop, and decided to hook several tracks with loops of himself making random noises — in this case it was GA HOOM GA GA KISS GA HOOM GA GA KISS (or something like that) — which, along with the return of the rattlesnake percussion, as the rhythmic basis of what was basically a 21st century delta blues song.

My baby went and left me in a ’49 Ford

Going down the highway in a 49 sword

My baby ripped my heart out with every turn of the moon

Somebody told me there’s never been a rose without a thorn

Na na na na na na

Na na na na na na

And with the usual suspects like Larry Taylor & Marc Ribot providing bass & guitar, and new suspect Les Claypool underplaying second bass, “Baby Gonna Leave Me” gets across as both grindhouse blues and hiphop magic.

Which was at least part of the reason that Real Gone was his highest-charting album yet, making it to #28, while it slipped in the Village Voice’s Pazz & Jop critics poll, all the way down to #29.

“Baby Gonna Leave Me”



Tom Waits interview on Late Show With David Letterman, 09-28-2004



