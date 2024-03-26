Certain Songs #2806: Tom Waits – “Danny Says”

Album: Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards

Year: 2006

. . .

In 2006, Tom Waits released his odds & sods album, Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards, a three-CD behemoth that mixed and matched previously-released songs from various compilations and soundtracks — like, for example, his epic demolition of “Heigh-Ho” from 1988’s Stay Awake — with songs that either didn’t fit their intended album or were brand-new recordings.

Waits called it “a lot of songs that fell behind the stove while making dinner,” and what makes the package so ingenious is that rather than go for some kind of chronological sequencing, he broke them up by the kind of music they contain. Brawlers were the rock and blues tunes, Bawlers were the ballads and Bastards were the weird, experimental ones.

As you’ve probably noticed in the past couple of weeks, I like Waits in all three of those modes, but for today, let’s go with a Bawlers, a pay you back last call cover of the Ramones epic “Danny Says,” the highlight of the Phil Spector-produced End of the Century.

The Ramones version started off with a quiet tick-tock beat and ended up with the guitars roaring over modulations, and it was the perfect meshing of the sensibilities of the Ramones and Spector. Naturally, Waits totally dispenses with the big arrangement, and his take on “Danny Says” is basically just him singing over a guitar, some sparse bass and an accordion.

But that’s all you need when Tom Waits sings a song this pretty.

Oho-ho-ho, we got nowhere to go

And it may sound funny, but it’s true

Hangin’ out in 100 B

Watching Get Smart on TV

Thinkin’ about

You and me and you and me

And while keeps the modulations, there’s never a sense of acceleration, just the sadness of being on the road and missing your partner, as given up by the way he lingers on the word “tomorrow” in the final verse.

Hanging out in L.A and there’s nowhere to go

It ain’t Christmas if there ain’t no snow

Listening to Sheena on the radio

Soundcheck’s at 5:02

Record stores and interviews

Oh, but I can’t wait to be with you tomorrow

And while I originally assumed Waits recorded it as a thank you to them for recording “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up” — especially since he also covered “The Return of Jackie & Judy” — it turns out that Waits spent several years living at the Tropicana Motel, which is the motel the Ramones stayed at when they recorded End of The Century.

Also, this marks the first time that a pair of artists have covered each other and I’ve done a version of both versions of the each song. After 2800 songs, a Certain Songs first!

“Danny Says”



