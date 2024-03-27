Certain Songs #2807: Tom Waits – Raised Right Men”

Album: Bad As Me

Year: 2011

. . .

In 2011, Tom Waits released his first album in seven years — unless you count the new songs in Orphans — Bad As Me, which if you ask me, ranks up there with Rain Dogs and Bone Machine, which is quite a thing to say about an artist’s seventeenth album over nearly four decades.

Like Waits previous 21st century album, Bad As Me was very much a family affair: all of the songs were written by Waits and Kathleen Brennan, and their son Casey supplied most of the drums as well.

But it wasn’t just blood family that informed Bad As Me, it was also extended family. Larry Taylor, who’d been playing bass on Waits records since Swordfishtrombones, and Marc Ribot, who’d been around since Rain Dogs, were still along for the ride, though Taylor only played on a couple of tracks. Also joining back in were such luminaries as David Hildago, Les Claypool, and Keith Richards.

As usual, Bad as Me was full of brawlers, bawlers and bastards, and this time it was the brawlers that got me, like “Raised Right Me,” which was a twisted blues featuring a weird stop time guitar from either Waits or Ribot or Taylor — or all three — over which Waits sang about, well, what saved his life.

There ain’t enough raised right men

I said, there ain’t enough raised right men

It takes a raised right man to keep a happy hen

I said, there ain’t enough raised right men Heavens to murkatroid, miners to coal

A good women can make a diamond out of a measly lump of coal

And you need the patience of a glacier

If you can wait that long

Open up his window and admit it when you’re wrong

“Raised Right Men” always keeps you off balance, jumping from the stop-time choruses to the verses featuring a low-key bass hook from Flea, a set of words that had never been uttered before in history. That’s how much respect Tom Waits garnered: neither Les Claypool nor Flea would overplay on his records.

Also not overplaying: Sir Douglas Quintet keyboardist Augie Meyers, who basically plays a single note throughout, but plays it as such strangely compelling intervals, it basically steals the song from everybody else.

“Raised Right Men”



“Raised Right Men” Live on Jimmy Fallon, 2012



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page