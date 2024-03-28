Certain Songs #2808: Tom Waits – “Satisfied”

Album: Bad As Me

Year: 2011

Like I said, I put Bad as Me near the top of my pantheon of Tom Waits albums, because it features stellar tracks like “Hell Broke Luce,” “Raised Right Men” and the title track. But my favorite song on the whole record is yet another one which puts adds Marc Ribot & Keith Richards to the mix: the jumped-up gutbucket death letter blues of “Satisfied” in which Mr. Waits promises not to go gently into that good night.

I said I will have satisfaction

I will be satisfied

I said I will be satisfied

When I’m believing: satisfaction

When I’m grieving: satisfaction

When I’m shaking: satisfaction

When I’m praying: satisfaction

When I’m staying: satisfaction

And even if Keith Richards didn’t play on it — which he does, along with Marc Ribot — it would be easy to peg “Satisfied” as an answer record to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction“, especially given that Keef is namechecked in the middle.

Now Mr. Jagger and Mr. Richards

I will scratch where I’ve been itching

Now Mr. Jagger and Mr. Richards

I will scratch where I’ve been itching

But I’m going to go out on a limb here, and point out that “Satisfied” is the third in a nearly 50-year trilogy songs about the subject, because it’s also an answer song to Paul Westerberg’s epochal “Unsatisfied,, as well. A callback to that one epic studio session that produced the fantastic gospel raver “Date to Church.”

And while I don’t love “Satisfied” is not nearly as much “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” or “Unsatisfied” — two of my favorite songs by anybody ever — I do love how those two songs are all whingy, whereas Waits is like fuck that:

I said I will have satisfaction

I will be satisfied

Before I’m gone

Before I’m gone

And my guess is that he’s right, as Bad as Me is the final album that Mr. Waits out, to date. For all I know, he’s got another one tomorrow. But if not, Bad as Me is a fine way to go out: not only did it make #5 in the 2011 Village Voice Pazz & Jop Critics Poll, it’s his only album to crack the Top Ten Billboard Albums chart, peaking at #6: the result of decades of good music and good will.

“Satisfied”



