Certain Songs #2809: Tommy James & The Shondells – “I Think We’re Alone Now”

Album: I Think We’re Alone Now

Year: 1967

. . .

From 1966-1969, starting with “Hanky Panky” and ending with “She,” Tommy James and the Shondells lobbed a dozen singles into the Top 30, seven of which were in the top ten and couple of which topped the charts.

And while they were definitely more pop than rock, and definitely lumped into what was both derisively and lovingly called “bubblegum,” at some point, I found one of the eight zillion best-ofs — this one started with “Hanky Panky” and ended with 1971’s “Draggin The Line” — and found that there were a lot of pretty good songs that weren’t massive hit singles. The greatest of course, was 1967’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

Written by Ritchie Cordell, who a few years later would take a chance on a guy named Tom Petty, “I Think We’re Alone Now” features more studio musicians than actual Shondells, as was the style at the time.

One of those studio musicians was bassist Joe Macho, who lays down the unassuming yet memorable bassline that anchors the the song, which is as as blatant as they get in terms of being about what Bob Seger later called “Night Moves.”

Look at the way

We gotta hide what we’re doing

‘Cause what would they say

If they ever knew?

And while the verse is pretty straightforward, the arrangement starts getting tricky during the pre-chorus, which explodes out of the speakers, even as it pauses after each of the first two lines to let the bass catch up:

And so we’re running just as fast as we can

Holding on to one another’s hand

Trying to get away into the night

And then you put your arms around me

As we tumble to the ground and then you say

And then in another genius move, the chorus actually goes quiet, like Tommy James is almost in disbelief that he’s about to get lucky and doesn’t wanna jinx it.

I think we’re alone now

There doesn’t seem to be anyone around

I think we’re alone now

The beating of our hearts is the only sound

Is it a little bit cheesy that the song then basically stops so we can hear the beating of their hearts? Yes. Is it also a whole lot awesome? Absolutely.

A miracle of economy, there is no bridge in “I Think We’re Alone Now,” no guitar solo or horns or strings. The only effect is a wailing keyboard — a (Jenny) Ondioline — in the coda, when James is finally confident to shout “I think we’re alone now” to the entire world.

This was enough for “I Think We’re Alone Now” to peak out at #4 in 1967, and become an eternal cover from artists from all over the spectrum. And I mean all over the spectrum: art-punk Lene Lovich did a pretty straightforward version in the late 1970s and mall-teen Tiffany topped the charts with her synthpop version nearly a decade later.

“I Think We’re Alone Now”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page