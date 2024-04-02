Certain Songs #2810: Tommy James & The Shondells – “Crimson & Clover”

Album: Crimson & Clover

Year: 1968

. . .

It was only a year after “I Think We’re Alone Now,” but “Crimson & Clover” marked Tommy James & The Shondells move away from bubblegummy teen-pop towards weed-filled hippie pop. Because 1968.

Totally caught up in its complete and total languorousness, “Crimson & Clover” was probably the first stoned-sounding song to make the top of the charts, but it just might be the most stoned song to make the top of the charts, wandering around in a daze. An utterly glorious daze, starting from the first verse.

Ah, now I don’t hardly know her

But I think I could love her

Crimson and clover

Ah, I wish she’d come walking over

Now I’ve been waiting to show her

Crimson and clover

Over and over

That opening is a model of restraint, just Tommy James the vocalist singing over Tommy James the guitarist, as well as drummer Peter Lucia, Jr and bassist Mike Vale. And while James’ guitar ramps up a bit during that verse, it’s not until the first instrumental break where the song changes and threatens to break loose. But it doesn’t. It’s only there to provide a little bit of space between the first verse and the second verse, where James is joined by a heavenly choir. A very wasted heavenly choir.

Yeah (Da-da, da-da, da-da)

My my, such a sweet thing (Da-da, da-da, da-da)

I wanna do everything (Da-da, da-da, da-da)

What a beautiful feeling (Da-da, da-da, da-da)

Crimson and clover (Da-da, da-da, da-da)

Over and over

And that’s it for the verses, as once again the song threatens to speed up. But of course it doesn’t, and this is where AM and FM radio listeners (or single and album buyers) get a very different experience.

If you were listening to “Crimson & Clover” on the FM radio (or the album), you get some instrumental verses where a what sounds like a pedal steel guitar, and then a wah-wah guitar and finally a fuzz guitar — all played by lead guitarist Ed Gray, — solo over the wasted heavenly choir, which is fine, of course. Even though it goes on for nearly two minutes, and was apparently tacked onto the single version in a bid for . . . authenticity, I guess?

Luckily, AM radio listeners (and 45 buyers) didn’t have to go through all of that to get to the money shot, which was James, now so wasted his voice is totally tremoloed out, sings the part that everybody until the end of time will wade through the rest of the song to get to. Everybody sing!

Crimson and clover, over and over

Crimson and clover, over and over

Crimson and clover, over and over

Crimson and clover, over and over

Crimson and clover, over and over

Crimson and clover, over and over

Does it matter that James had the phrase “Crimson & Clover” before he had the song? No. Does it matter that is totally and completely hippie-dippie bullshit? No. All that matters is the six times James sings “Crimson & clover, over and over” as the titular color and flower swallow him alive.

As it damn well should have been, “Crimson & Clover” was a massive hit, topping the Billboard charts at #1, James’ second #1, though that was almost matched by the #2 “Crystal Blue Persuasion” and 1971’s #4 “Draggin’ The Line,” after which James pretty much disappeared from the charts forever. With one exception: Wikipedia tells me that James had a #19 with a 1979 song called “Three Times in Love,” a song that I have no memory of, even after checking it out on YouTube.

As for “Crimson & Clover,” it was of course remade by faithfully but heavily by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts — my favorite touch is how they steal the chords from “My Generation” for the instrumental break — without bothering to gender-swap the lyrics, a bold move for 1981. That version made it to #7 on the pop charts, partially because it was the follow-up single to “I Love Rock & Roll” and Jett was having a Moment, and partially because it was pretty fucking awesome.

But not quite as awesome as the original.

“Crimson & Clover” (Single Version)



“Crimson & Clover” (Album Version)



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page