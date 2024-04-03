Certain Songs #2811: Tommy Keene – “Back Again (Try…)”

Album: Back Again (Try…) EP

Year: 1984

I’m not 100% sure, but I think I heard Tommy Keene’s first truly undeniable song, 1984’s “Back Again (Try…)” after his major-label debut, 1986’s Songs From The Film (about which more tomorrow), because it got released the 1986 Run Now EP, along with a few other songs that were recorded with Don Dixon and T-Bone Burnett.

What? OK, the way I piece together the story is that Keene recorded his first solo album, 1982’s Strange Alliance, and it was solid enough that it got him major label notice, and he eventually signed with Geffen, and went into the studio to record his debut with Burnett and Dixon. However, one of two things happened: either Geffen didn’t like what was recorded, and so the best songs (along with some covers) ended up on a pair of EPs, Places That Are Gone and Back Again (Try…), on Dolphin Records.

Or it’s possible that those EPs got him signed to Geffen. I guess it really doesn’t matter all that much.

What matters is how fucking great “Back Again (Try…)” is from the opening notes, which is a angelic choir of overdubbed and compressed Tommy Keenes (or maybe Burnett, Dixon and Keene’s bandmates) singing:

Try try try to make it like you

Like like like falling from

Won’t you try try try

To make it like you like

Or at least that’s what I think it is: despite being on five separate Tommy Keene records — the original 1984 Back Again (Try..) EP, the 1986 Run Now EP, the 1991 compilation The Real Underground the 1998 CD reissue of Songs From The Film and the 2010 career retrospective Tommy Keene You Hear Me — the actual lyrics are nowhere to be found on the internet, not even on the man’s own website.

That said, “Try try try to make it like you like like like” was such a massive hook that I didn’t really pay a lot of attention to the rest of the lyrics, especially because the verses were full of utterly glorious liquid-crystal guitar arpeggios that completely lit up my R.E.M. pleasure centers that when that guitar — I’m going to say it was probably Keene — is jingling and jangling, that’s pretty much all I’m listening to.

And Keene probably knew it, because it takes over the back half of the song, which ends with the jangle fading into infinity.

“Back Again (Try…)”



