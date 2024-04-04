Certain Songs #2812: Tommy Keene – “Places That Are Gone”



It was a special kind of trap for an indie/college identified act to release their major label debut on Geffen records in the mid-1980s.

And I’m not even talking about the loss of indie cred that automatically happened the second someone signed with Geffen or Columbia or Sire or RCA or any of the others. I mean the artistic trap: would the access to name producers and bigger budgets and larger sales targets that being on a major label fuck with the artists heads — even the ones with full artistic control — so that they wouldn’t do their best work?

I mean, obviously, records on Geffen were going to sound bigger and fuller than records recorded by Spot on SST. They just were. And some artists survived it, and some didn’t. For example, to pick some prominent Geffen cases: the larger production made Lloyd Cole & The Commotions’ Rattlesnakes an instant classic; Peter Case got away with it on his self-titled debut by going mostly acoustic (and having T-Bone Burnett produce didn’t hurt), but Lone Justice is forever a missed opportunity.

That said, it wasn’t just the choice of a major label or name producer that had this kind of inconsistency: Translator’s Heartbeats & Triggers and The Bangles’ All Over The Place are two of my favorite 80s debuts on Columbia, but Wire Train’s self-titled debut was an overproduced mess — and all three of those records were produced by the same guy, David Kahne.

And so where does Tommy Keene’s Songs From The Film fall on this spectrum? Not as high as my favorites, but still a really good jangle-pop album that featured four killer tracks and a bunch of pretty good other ones. And, of course, it led off with one of those killer tracks, “Places That Are Gone,” which juxtaposed drums that were slightly too big and slightly too gated with Keene’s super-catchy opening riff.

Now you’re finding you’re amused with it all

We were standing so confused down the hall

Just looking back before they take it all away

I’m almost glad that we never wanted to stay, because

But, of course, the key is the chorus, where guitarist Billy Connelly (no relation) (unless he is) chimes with the harmonies and everything the whole world makes sense, if only for a few seconds.

These are places that are gone

Now we can go on and on

Back before you knew me well

I was trapped inside a shell

Nearly as good is the bridge, where Keene adds a second lead guitar hook, giving the song even more momentum

This time tomorrow we’ll be gone

And I just can’t put my finger on

My destination is not so clear

I just wanna get way out of here

After that, Keene’s first solo, shimmering and blocky, swimming around beneath the drums, and a couple more choruses, leading to a more straightforward solo from Keene that takes the song through to its fade.

While “Places That Are Gone” was a pretty big radio hit on college radio, Songs From The Film only charted at #148 on the Billboard albums chart.

