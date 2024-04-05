Certain Songs #2813: Tommy Keene – “Kill Your Sons”

Album: Songs From The Film

You come at the King of New York, you best not miss.

Tommy Keene had already shown his love for mixing covers in with his originals, as his 1984 EPs mixed live versions of the Stones’ “When The Whip Comes Down,” and Roxy Music’s “All I Want Is You” and a studio take of Alex Chilton’s “Hey! Little Child” in with his originals.

Still, on paper, Keene’s cover of “Kill Your Sons” seemed ballsy and audacious. And likely to fail. I mean, a Lou Reed cover! About on of the most traumatic and definitive experiences in his life! Electroshock therapy! From the totally obscure Sally Can’t Dance (the album Lou made between Berlin and Metal Machine Music, in case you were wondering where Lou’s headspace was when he wrote it)!

And, to make things worse, in 1986 “Kill Your Sons” was a song that Lou had recently resurrected and was currently playing with his insanely great band featuring Robert Quine and Fernando Saunders.

Keene’s cover should have been a disaster. Instead, it was a triumph: one of my favorite Lou Reed covers ever.

What was the secret? There were two of them, actually, the first one being that Keene emphasized the melody lines that Lou hid in his version, so that the harrowing third verse seems almost fun:

All of the drugs that we took

It really was lots of fun

But when they shoot you up with thorazine on crystal smoke

You choke like a son of a gun

I’ve always loved the contrast of Keene’s quintessentially non-threatening power-pop voice melodically screaming “All of the drugs that we took / It really was lots of fun” before dropping down into the chorus.

Don’t you know they’re gonna kill your sons

Don’t you know they’re gonna kill, kill your sons

Don’t you know they’re gonna kill, kill your sons

Until they run, run, run, run, run, run, a run away

I also love the cool bass run that Ted Nicely takes on the third “kill, kill your sons” (and also want to point out that I’ve written “kill your songs” about 1,463 times in this post).

The second secret was Keene’s guitar solo: an utterly tremendous and titanic solo that takes up the last two minutes of the song. With drummer Doug Tull (no relation to Jethro) mixing it up with Tommy, that solo just kept going and going and going — skyrockets and pinwheels and soaring shimmering flashes of light — long past any expectation you might have originally had for it. It basically announced to anybody who was listening that Keene just didn’t write highly melodic songs, but that he was also an incredible lead guitarist, should anybody ever need one.

And it was an absolute highlight when we saw Tommy Keene open for Lloyd Cole & The Commotions at Wolfgang’s in San Francisco in April 1986. We went for Lloyd Cole, of course — Songs From The Film couldn’t have been out for very long – but Tommy Keene was pretty fucking great, too. Check out the live video below, recorded just a couple of weeks prior. And that weekend was lots of fun, getting me away from a stressful situation that was going on in Fresno. A stressful situation that I created for myself with my idiocy, of course, but a stressful situation nonetheless.

I’m pretty sure that seeing Tommy Keene shred on “Kill Your Sons,” as nicely demonstrated on that live version from New York City below (which was also released at the time as the b-side of the “Listen to Me” single) was what inspired my close personal friends The Miss Alans — half of whom went to the Wolfgang’s show with me – to start covering it.

