Certain Songs #2814: Tommy Keene – “Underworld”

Album: Songs From The Film

Year: 1986

. . .

But my favorite track on Songs From The Film was neither the fantastic single nor the surprising cover version: instead it was a deep cut, buried near the back of the second side of Songs From the Film.

Even worse, it’s not even a lost jangly guitar classic, but rather a long, slow, piano-driven ballad. What now?

But even though it’s drenched with keyboards, I well and truly love “Underworld,” which starts off quietly (told you), just Keene and a quiet guitar and piano, with the band slowly building around him as he sings the verse.

Should I go back to the carnival

Cause I really owe it all to her

Just right now I wanna find it out

Cause I really wanna pay for that

But when the piano comes gliding in on the chorus, and Keene sings the long, arching melody line, I just turn into butter.

I’m diving down the underworld

Nobody told me where to go

Find people who wanna change the world

Also, for almost forty years, I’ve always thought that was “five people who wanna change the word” instead of “find people who wanna change the world.” I regret the error. But not that much.

After the second chorus, there’s a long, thoughtful guitar solo, followed by a bridge where Keene trades lines with himself, and yeah, Beatles-associated producer Geoff Emrick probably could have dialed down the synths a bit. But none of it matters, because that chorus kills me every time, especially on the last one, where he holds out on “some people wanna change…my… worrrrrrrrrld.”

It’s all too gorgeously lovely. Unless it’s all too lovily gorgeous. Either way, “Underworld” rules.

“Underworld”



