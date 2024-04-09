Certain Songs #2815: Tommy Keene – “The Real Underground”

Album: The Real Underground

Year: 1993

. . .

After Songs From The Film didn’t go anywhere, it took three more years — an eternity in the 1980s, where artists were still basically releasing an album a year or at least every other year — for the follow-up, 1989’s Based on Happy Times, a record that I never liked, and lord knows I’ve tried over the years.

Based on Happy Times was also on Geffen, and I think I hated the utterly generic guitar sound and big-ass 80s snare. Or maybe the songs weren’t up to snuff. Or something: all I know is that I’ve never warmed up to it, and given that I pretty much enjoyed all of the rest of his records, I’m going to assume that the blame is on me.

In any event, at the time, I figured that was pretty much it for Tommy Keene, at least until one Saturday morning at Ragin’ I decided to take a flyer on 1993’s odds-and-sods The Real Underground. Not only did it included the studio tracks from both the 1984 Places That Are Gone and Back Again (Try…) EPs, it had a bunch of other songs recorded in the back half of the 1980s and early 1990s.

And from what I can tell, the song “The Real Underground” was recorded in the mid-1980s, but it’s impossible to know exactly when, so I gotta put the release date, which is driving me nuts. Because my gut is that it was recorded in 1984 or 1985, especially because of the sound, which is classic mid-1980s jangle-pop, especially Keen’s lovely arpeggiated guitar lick which underscores the lyrics.

Is there a star

To this play?

So many were

Fall away

These are the best years of your life We wandered round the U.S.A

What did we find there anyway?

These days you don’t get very high

I also love that maybe it’s a secret indie-rock anthem, or maybe even an overt one, talking to what was always going to be his audience.

But what goes round

In a story

What comes down

With the glory

Can be found

In the real underground

Or not. It doesn’t really matter. What does matter is the gorgeous melody line, which Keene replicates in his guitar solo, and again when he “ah-ah-ahs” it into the fade at the end.

And by now, y’all know that I’m a sucker for that. In any event, songs like “The Real Underground,” “Safe in the Light,” the U2-y “Mr Roland” and of course the original versions of “Back Again (Try…)” and “Places That Are Gone” made it a highly enjoyable listen.

“The Real Underground”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page