Certain Songs #2816: Tommy Keene – “Turning On Blue”

It says something about Tommy Keene that the same year he released his first solo album in seven years, and his first on an indie in fifteen years, he ends up going on tour as the lead guitarist for one of his contemporaries.

I have no idea why it took so long for Keene to follow up Based Upon Happy Times, but I can tell you that starting with 1996’s wryly-titled Ten Years After, there was never a longer wait than four years for new Tommy Keene records. And for the most part — I never really warmed to 2002’s The Merry-Go-Round Broke Down — they were really good records, as we’ll see.

I do, however, remember buying Ten Years After during one of my bi-weekly Saturday morning sojourns to Amoeba Records in Berkeley, which was about 20 minutes from where Rox & I lived in Oakland. That was a ritual for a few years, not unlike going to Tower Records in the 1980s and Ragin’ in the early 1990s: I’d be there just as it opened, maybe with something to trade, maybe without something to trade, but 100% within my element, looking for bargains or imports or new records by people I didn’t know had new records.

And it probably helped that it was on Matador, where I just found out he also released an EP called Sleeping on A Rollercoaster in 1992, which doesn’t have the song “Sleeping on a Rollercoaster,” which was the last song on the The Real Underground compilation that came out in 1993. One of the things that I’m realizing is that Keene’s discography is a hot mess, and it also has a lot of music that I’ve never heard — there’s a whole godsdamn album he did with Robert Pollard, for fucks sake! — despite the fact I thought I was keeping up.

ANYWAYS, while Ten Years Later had several good songs, like “Silent Town” and “Today and Tomorrow,” my favorite turned out to be “Turning Out Blue,” which opened with big fuzzed up guitars, courtesy of Keene and special guest start Jay Bennett.

Merry Christmas on the telephone

Hold the line before you dial

And make it worthwhile

Got of lot of what’s coming to me

In the interim won’t you smile

And tell me you’re alive too

But, as is often the case, the frosting on the cake of “Turning on Blue” was the chorus, where Keene, Bennett and the rhythm section of bassist Brad Quinn and drummer John Richardson utterly kill it from start to finish.

And I’ll meet you on the boulevard

If not on Sunday then on Monday

Then you tell me it’s another day

Where the world can show you nothing

Now you’re turning on blue

Twice during that chorus, they all break down into an off-beat stop-time. First when Keene sings “Monnnnnnday” and then later when he sings “nothing now you’re” and then popping back into a straight beat when he hits “turning on blue.” Just fantastic stuff. They do that for all of the choruses, as well as Keene’s typically excellent guitar solo. Apparently, Keene liked the song so much, they made a video out of it, though the version on YouTube sounds terrible.

I’m not sure how much Keene toured for Ten Years After but, in a 2012 interview, Keene tells the story that he and Paul Westerberg had a mutual admiration society — Keene opened for the ‘mats on a leg of the Don’t Tell a Soul Tour (though sadly, not the leg where I saw two shows) — and Paul had tried to recruit Keene for a Tonight Show appearance around the time of Singles.

That didn’t happen, but in 1996, Westerberg caught Keene’s band in Toronto opening for Gin Blossoms, and three weeks later, Keene was touring with him. Because either that’s just how persuasive Paul Westerberg was, or because Keene just wanted to play on a bunch of his friend’s songs. Either way works.

As I mentioned before, I saw that tour at the Fillmore in San Francisco, and I’m pretty sure I knew that Keene was the lead guitar player, but I mostly remember having a grand old time as they played nearly twice as many ‘mats songs as Paul songs.

