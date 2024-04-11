Certain Songs #2817: Tommy Keene – “Warren in the 60’s”

Album: Crashing The Ether

Year: 2006

. . .

Fast-forward another decade. Not that Tommy Keene hadn’t been working the entire time: there was 1998’s Isolation Party , a live album, Showtunes — which I never heard — in 2000 and 2002’s The Merry-Go-Round Broke Down, which contained a 16-minute song called “The Final Hour.” It was all good stuff, but I didn’t come out of those records with any favorite songs.

However, in 2006, Keene released Crashing the Ether, which was recorded by Keene pretty much on his own in his home studio — with some help from long-time drummer John Richardson and to me, it was his best record since Ten Years After, because he used the best guitarist he could find to play with: Tommy Keene.

And so a song like “Warren in the 60’s” — ostensibly about Warren Beatty, whose fingertips Woody Allen once joked he wished he could be reincarnated as — is a melange of electric guitars swirling around each other, some chugging, others jangling.

Hey watch your back

You know what they said about Dean

I hear your song

All the boys and girls sing along A dream about a former life

They wish they had known Warren in the 60’s

While it might be Richardson on the drums, the drum part is eccentric enough that it might be Keene himself, playing them. It’s definitely Keene on the harmonica solo, which takes place right where you’d expect the guitar solo to be, but “Warren The 60’s” doesn’t have one, but it does have some lovely stacked vocal arrangement on the outro — Keene singing with and against himself — adding yet another layer of loveliness to the proceedings.

“Warren in the 60’s”



“Warren in the 60’s” Live in Chicago, 2006



