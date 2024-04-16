Certain Songs #2819: Tommy Keene – “All Gone Away”

Album: Laugh in the Dark

Year: 2015

After 2011’s pretty great Behind The Parade, Tommy Keene released the all-covers Excitement At Your Feet in 2013, the second of his album titles to reference not just The Who, but Tommy — the first being 2010’s Tommy Keene You Hear Me: A Retrospective 1983-2009 — and a couple of years later, put out what would be his final album, 2015’s Laugh in the Dark.

By this time, of course, you pretty much knew what you were going to get with a Tommy Keene album, but that didn’t make the pleasure any less, especially since Laugh in The Dark was more of a full-band record, recorded with bassist Brad Quinn and drummer John Richardson, who’d both been playing with him off and on since 1996.

Somewhat unexpected, however, was the final track, “All Gone Away,” which was long and unhurried, and bit of a slow burn. Like so many Tommy Keene songs, the lyrics are nowhere to be found on the internet — I honestly didn’t know that he was actually this obscure — but it doesn’t really matter much, though what I can make out seem incredibly melancholic.

Look at all the people lost and found

They haven’t got time to stay here today

They’ve all gone away

27th year that’s left for you (sic?)

How do you want to play

What would you pay

To just fade away

What matters is the gorgeous, nearly psychedelic music, driven but Richardson’s jumping snare, and slowly turning guitar figure that’s straight out of Abbey Road, which starts fading up and in as Keene chants “they’ve all gone away” over and over and over, which leads to one last, epic guitar solo which takes over the last two minutes of the song.

Just a fantastic way to end a career. Not that I’m sure that Tommy Keene knew that the final song on his final album was going to be called “All Gone Away.” I don’t think this was one of those “Keep Me in Your Heart” deals, but rather a sad, weird coincidence.

What I do know is that Tommy Keene passed away in is sleep just before Thanksgiving, 2017, at the age of 59. According to this eloquent tribute to him written by Dave Holmes, he was playing live just a couple of months before.

