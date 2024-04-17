Certain Songs #2820: Tommy Tutone – “867-5309/Jenny”

Album: Tommy Tutone 2

Year: 1981

. . .

I think the first thing you need to know is that there is actually nobody named “Tommy Tutone.” Like Blondie or Pink Floyd, Tommy Tutone is a band.

And why bands subject themselves to this is beyond me: I guarantee that nobody has ever walked up to anybody in my band and said, “oh by the way, which one’s Sedan?”

That said, there was someone named Tommy in Tommy Tutone: lead singer Tommy Heath, who was also the principal songwriter. And guess which song Tommy Heath didn’t write? That’s right, this one. So to recap, not only do people think Tommy Heath is named “Tommy Tutone,” he didn’t even get the royalties for their biggest song.

Nope, that would be lead guitarist Jim Keller, who co-wrote the song with a guy named Alex Call, who was the original lead singer of a band named Clover. And if that name sounds familiar, it’s because in 1977, three things happened to Clover. Two of those things were the albums they released — Love on the Wire and Unavailable — both of which produced by Robert John “Mutt” Lange, whose biggest credit at that time was probably Graham Parker’s second album, 1976’s Heat Treatment.

Both of those albums feature lead vocals by Call and an new guy named Huey Lewis, neither of whom were part of third thing that happened to Clover that year: they were tapped by Nick Lowe to be the backing band on Elvis Costello’s debut My Aim is True.

After that, Clover broke up, Lewis grabbing keyboardist Sean Hopper and formed Huey Lewis and The News, who in 1982 Tim & I saw utterly kill it at the Star Palace in Fresno before totally disappearing off of the face of the earth.

Oh, and you know who else we saw at the Star Palace around that time? Tommy Tutone. That was actually a year before, in May 1981. They were touring their self-titled debut at the time, which had lobbed a couple of songs onto KKDJ, “Angel Say No” and “Cheap Date.” The former was a solid new wave tune and the latter was a total “Watching The Detectives” rip-off, which I still kinda loved.

That said, this is what I wrote in my journal about that show:

Tim & I go see Tommy Tutone and Great Buildings at the Star Palace. Great Buildings very good. We meet girls but wimp out.

Meeting girls and wimping out pretty much describes my entire life prior to my mid-20s. Maybe even later.

That said, at least I’m not the weird stalker guy in the song, which fades on a swirl of jangly and crunchy guitar from Heath and Keller and lets a couple of quick handclaps(!) announce the first verse.

Jenny, Jenny, who can I turn to?

You give me somethin’ I can hold on to

I know you think I’m like the others before

Who saw your name and number on the wall

So here’s the thing: Tommy Heath — and Jim Keller as practically a co-lead vocalist — sings the ever-loving fuck out of “867-5309/Jenny”, tough and soulful and completely inhabiting the creep at the center of the song. And yeah, the melody line of the chorus is a complete earworm — sorry not sorry for sticking it into your head — but it’s the vocals that make it eternal.

Jenny, I got your number

I need to make you mine

Jenny, don’t change your number

867-5309 (867-5309)

867-5309 (867-5309)

It’s a great vocal arrangement: Heath sings the first line by himself, Keller (and possibly John Cowsill) comes in for the second an third lines, and then the whole thing is topped by a call-and-response for the fucking ages, with the coup de grace being the “niii-eee-iiiiiine” at the end of the phone number.

Nearly as great: the bridge, where Heath and Keller are nearly euphoric by the fact that they’ve memorized a phone number. Which I guess, these days, is actually an accomplishment, but I can tell you that in 1981, we all knew dozens of phone numbers. So what was one more?

I got it (I got it), I got it

I got your number on the wall

I got it (I got it), I got it

For a good time, for a good time call

The song breaks down during the harmonies of “for a good time callllllllllll,” setting up Keller’s perfectly serviceable guitar solo, and after that, it’s pretty much everybody yelling “Eight Six Seven Five Three Ohhh Niii-eee-innnne” over and over and over, as it damn well should be.

As some of you know, Certain Songs is littered with posts about pop-rock song that I love, that I think are perfect examples of the form and that should have been massive hits. I mean shit, pretty much every song I just did by Tommy Keene fits that bill.

But occasionally, every once in a while, that shit used to happen: a great song actually blew up and crossed over into the universal consciousness. And “867-5309/Jenny” — love the slash instead of sticking something into parenthesis — is one of those songs.

Much to the chagrin, of course, to the thousand people at most who actually had the number: this song quite literally fucked with their lives, forcing them to change their phone numbers. And of course, other folks used it for marketing purposes, as recently as a couple of years ago. If you’re curious, I’ll point you to the Wikipedia page for “867-5309/Jenny.” And the jury is still out as to whether girls named Jenny or girls named Roxanne have to deal with more people singing at them.

And as for Tommy Tutone? I was going to call them the most one-hit-wonder who ever one-hit-wondered, but given that their previous single, “Angel Say No, made it into the Top 40 — #38, for those of you keeping score at home — it in no way presaged the the massive popularity of “867-5309/Jenny”, as the song peaked at #4 on the Billboard charts. You’d think that maybe any of the singles might have done something, but you’d be wrong. So maybe not a one-hit wonder, exactly. But still a massive massive outlier in terms of their career.

“867-5309/Jenny” also drove Tommy Tutone 2 to a respectable #20 on the album charts, but the follow-up, National Emotion died at #179, and they broke up, with Heath eventually putting out some records under the Tommy Tutone name in the late 90s and again in 2010s. After that, Keller, Heath and Call have been squabbling as to whether Jenny was real or not.

Which doesn’t really matter, because this song sure as hell is.

“867-5309/Jenny”



“867-5309/Jenny” Official Music Video



“867-5309/Jenny” Live on Fridays, 1982



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page