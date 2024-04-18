Certain Songs #2821: Tonio K – “The Ballad of the The Night The Clocks All Quit and The Government Failed”

Album: Life in the Foodchain

Year: 1978

. . .

Before he was Tonio K, he was Steve Krikorian, and he’d been making music since the mid-1960s, where his band The Raik’s Progress did things like open up for Buffalo Springfield — which apparently was described by one reviewer as “the Three Stooges playing strip poker with Iggy and the Stooges.” Apparently, an album exists, released in 2003, but I’ve never heard.

Gather ’round people gonna tell you a tale

’bout the time that the clocks all quit and the government failed

Way back when the agents tracked all the postmen down

And they found all they needed to know in the second class mail

And then hauled off everyone ‘cept for me and a couple of friends

They forgot in the Nottingham jail Now that jailer, he saw all the smoke in the air

And he wished he was there instead of inside watching our cell

Ao we said, “go do your share, we ain’t goin’ nowhere”

He agreed, grabbed his gun with a smile and then wished us all well

Before he got to his car, we had cut through the bars

Snuck outside and sat back just to watch till the curtain fell

In 1973, Krikorian did something even weirder: released two albums as a member of The Crickets, though, obviously, not all of the Crickets, as both Waylon Jennings and Buddy Holly had gone on to other things, but it did have founding members J.I. Alison and Sonny Curtis — who wrote both “I Fought The Law” and “Love is All Around” — as well as former Traffic bassist Ric Gretch and guitarslinger for hire Albert Lee. I haven’t heard those records, either.

The first thing i noticed when we hit the street was the seventh fleet

They was cruisin’ the center of town (struck me as very strange)

No one seemed real clear about who had sent them there

But they sure looked grand with the band, the balloons and the clowns (I love a parade)

And they played “Anchors Away” for the rest of the day

‘cept the times that they’d lower their guns and shoot some renegade down Yes and john the baptist and uncle sam

They were carryin’ the plans for some new kind of object of faith

When this renegade band with their guns in their hands

Stopped them both and demanded a look in the top secret case

But just in the nick of time they were stricken blind

By a low flying plane with no name and no number to trace

All of which is to say that Krikorian’s reincarnation as sarcastic new waver Tonio K probably caught the few who were paying attention completely by surprise, especially given just how great his debut album, 1978’s Life in the Foodchain, actually was.

While the title track was was the one whose lyrics were on the back cover and “The Funky Western Civilization” got played on the radio, the song that I loved the most was the shaggy apocalypse story, “The Ballad of The Nights All Quit and The Government Failed,” which rode a mid-1960s Dylan blue groove over which Tonio K shout-sung some of the most hilariously absurd words I’ve still ever heard.

And Attila the Hun and his Austrian son left their hideout in Rio

To fly out and relive the past

Sam he showed ’em around when they got into town

But he warned ’em the rules of the game had been changed

Since they’d played the game last

Ol’ Attila just grinned and winked at his friend

I forget what went down after that, it all happened so fast Yes it was lookin’ real bad, any luck that we’d had

Had been lost in the park after dark when the army arrived

They was sweeping the town chasing renegades down

There were no friends to found, there was no place at all left to hide

And the Austrian son he was having some fun

He’d been put in command of all the camps and his prisoners all died

For most of it’s 8:43 running time, “The Ballad of The Night The Clocks All Quit and The Government Failed” rides its rollocking blues-rock groove — with what I’m going to assume is the slide guitar of Albert Lee providing bombs bursting in air as the song continues to progress — but there is a point where it comes to a complete stop, and goes straight into country for a different perspective on the chaos.

Meanwhile, way across town in the penthouse suite of the tallest building

The boss was asleep when he heard such a clatter

He sprang from his bed just to see what was the matter

He looked down on the street and that scene filled his eyes

But you know he wasn’t even surprised Welll, he just got on the phone and he ordered thunder

Some lightning and disk blades (to plow it all under)

Someone asked why; with a sigh he explained

That the fools were up doing it again

Of course, beneath all of the absurdity is some trenchant social commentary, as Tonio K mixes archetypes and historical figures and insanity and violence all the while being kinda archly detached: such an omniscient narrator he can even tell us about what the boss was doing, but also right down in the middle of the action. Whatever made the song darker and funny, as it revved back up, guitars roaring even harder.

Meanwhile, back on the street:

This clown in a gown and fur hat with tattoos on his shoulders comes over

And whispers, “it’s gonna be all right”

He says he’s a personal friend of the boss

And then asks if we’ve got any sheep he can sacrifice later that night

We said “no” he said “oh” and then wandered off

Chanting some strange sounding language and waving his wand at the sky Sam and Attila were gettin’ their fill of the action and danger

They’d burned every manger in town

And ol’ John’s eyes were hazy; he must have gone crazy

He was runnin’ around tryin’ to drown everybody he found

Yes and the Austrian son was still having his fun

Launching v-2s at anything moving or making a sound

And I haven’t even mentioned the cool stop-time drum fills at the end of nearly every verse, nor all of Tonio K’s asides, or even the bird noises he makes throughout. Mostly because “The Ballad of The Night The Clocks All Quit And The Government Failed” is basically way too much to handle. Which is part of the fun, even if leaves us hanging in the end as to exactly how it all ended. Unless it didn’t.

Bright and early next morning without any warning

The sky opened up and the boss stuck his head through the clouds

The army and navy they opened up fire

But he grabbed him some lightning and laid them all under the ground

Sam jumped up to salute; the boss said “that’s real cute,

But it’s a little bit late ’cause i’ve seen what’s been going down Sam said “you’ve got it all wrong; it’s them that you want and not me

Can’t you see that that’s Attila and the Austrian kid?”

The boss said “yes, that’s true, but i also want you

Do you think that i’m blind? did you think you could keep yourself hid”

Just then the clown in the gown hit the ground and started kissing his feet

But he stepped on his tongue and said “who is this kid?”

“And that’s the way it was” Tonio K observes in the end, as the guitars somehow get even louder, “and that’s the way it is,” he follows up, finishing with “and that’s the way . . it’s probably gonna be.” The funny thing is that the only time he actually sings with the beat is the “probably gonna be,” which cracks me up every time, even more than the bird noises he makes afterwards.

Like everything else about this song.

“The Ballad of the Night The Clocks All Quit (And The Government Failed)”



