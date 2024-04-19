Certain Songs #2822: Tonio K – “H-A-T-R-E-D”

Album: Life in the Foodchain

Year: 1978

. . .

One of the many many great jokes in “H-A-T-R-E-D” — the final song from Tonio K’s 1978 debut, Life in the Foodchain — is an aural one: how low the opening verse is mastered, guaranteeing that if you want to hear what he’s singing, you’re gonna have to turn up the volume way way up.

Which, over an acoustic guitar that’s barely above a whisper, is this:

Now I know it’s not unusual

It’s nothing so unique

There’s probably hundreds of wonderful love affairs

That go bad in this town every week

(It’s a big town) All of them others, them sad-hearted lovers

Could cry in their beer, what the hey

It didn’t concern me

Was none of my business

I never had nothin’ to say But suddenly darlin’ the table has turned

You have left me for somebody new

And now it’s hard to express the resentment I feel

For the years that I’ve wasted on you

So, the first thing you might realize is that outside of the “it’s a big town” joke, the guy in the song is kind of a dick, showing a lack of empathy that probably got him into the situation he’s singing about.

That is, if you bothered to turn up the volume, which you if you did, you were going to get caught out with what happened next: Tonio K stops the song, and murmurs “but let me kinda put it another way, OK?” and with a screamed “Eins, zwei, drei, vier!” like he’s the German Ramones, “H-A-T-R-E-D” utterly explodes out of your speakers, and whomever is with you is asking you to turn it down already. Genius!

The thing he kinda put another way was the first set of verses, repeated, over about a zillion guitars and drums all going a punk rock speed, and all barreling towards a chorus that probably wouldn’t pass muster in 2024, at least in a rock song.

I’m full of

H-A-T-R-E-D

I’m bitter and malign

You’ve got me

P-I-S-S-E-D off

I’m angry most of the time

Why don’t you

G-O T-O H-E-double-L

You tramp

You philandering bitch

I’m going to

K-I-L-L one of us baby

Give me time and I’ll decide on which

This is all sung with gang block chorus vocals during the spelling parts and Tonio K on his own during the rest of it. And while it’s obviously satire, it also taps into a what seemed like a real, deep-seated anger, which Tonio K calls himself on during the brutal, brilliant second verse, which starts with a whole bunch of self-knowledge:

But wait a minute

And I know I’m acting immature

I’m acting like a child

I should display some self-control

Instead of going wild like this

And I wish I could accept all this

As simply life which includes pain

And act upon the actual fact

That nobody’s to blame

All of the self-knowledge gets tossed out the window with the utterly hilarious potshot Tonio K takes at the end of it.

Yes I wish I was as mellow

As for instance Jackson Browne

But “Fountain of Sorrow” my ass, motherfucker

I hope you wind up in the ground

As a punk-rock loving, Jackson Browne-disliking 18-year-old dumbass, I thought this was the funniest thing ever. Even now, having come to realize Browne absolutely has his merits (i.e.: gotten older and mellower), I think it’s pretty funny, and as insults go, it still beats Warren Zevon’s “his heart is perrrrfect” dis at the end of the live “Werewolves of London.” But we’ll get into all that when we get to Warren (next year? 2026? who knows?)

After that, “H-A-T-R-E-D” is all crazy guitar, Tonio K singing “when I’m sober, I’ll decide on which“, car horn honks, people yell-spelling and, at the very end, one last (great) joke: “but then again, maybe with the proper counseling, we can work this out“).

Life in the Foodchain didn’t sell anything, of course, and as we’ll see an a bit, Tonio K didn’t spend that much time surfing the new wave, but this song is still kind of twisted genius.

“H-A-T-R-E-D”



